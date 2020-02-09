We’ve had tons of new people coming to the center lately, and we couldn’t be happier about that. As the old saying goes, “the more the merrier” couldn’t be more true. Della and Billy Lumpkin have been a real blessing since they started coming. She is going to make donations to our bingo prizes, so watch out for them.
We always welcome newcomers to our activities. Look at those activity calendars and choose a day to come and check us out. Sheila has lots of plans ahead.
She kept us busy one day wrapping and decorating valentine boxes for our Valentine’s Day party and Sweetheart Dance. Another day, we made large (and some small) tissue paper flowers to decorate with. It has been fun.
The game of the week was on Monday, when Sheila brought out the bowling pins and balls and had 10 ladies and one man have fun knocking those pins down. There was even a “pin setter” and “ball return,” plus trophies for the winners. You should have been here.
We are starting a crafting corner and reading club, and new things are ahead for gospel music.
This morning some of the folks made essential oils lemonade. Some strange reactions from that.
Sheila handed me a note that our ladies better look out at the Sweetheart Dance because some of our local firefighters will be dancing with us. The dance is on Feb. 14 beginning at 10 a.m. Joe Havard will be on hand to sing (Elvis) love songs. Don’t miss this special event.
There may be other surprises.
“Clyde” made a special appearance last Friday at gospel music. He was surprised to find out where he was, because he had not been here in several months. Welcome back “Clyde.” We have missed you.
There is a new sound system in the making, too. Thanks to Royce Mangrum for checking into that for us.
While I’m on the subject of gospel music, we want to thank Janet Thomas for her faithfulness to come and play the piano. She drives in from Huntington and deserves our praise.
This morning we had an interesting person walk into our center. David, a traveler from Massachusetts, was interested in hearing and recording stories — funny, sad, unusual or interesting stories to put together on a podcast (radio production) when he gets back home.
Several of our seniors were willing to speak on his recorder. David, you may come back as often as you wish. We enjoyed having you.
Keep up with those menus and activity calendars and choose a day to come eat with us.
