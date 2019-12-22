District news. Hudson schools will be closed Monday to Jan. 3. Staff will return to school on Jan. 6 and students will return to school on Jan. 7.
For those interested in serving on the school board, it will soon be time to complete an application to have your name on the ballot for the May 2, 2020, election. The first day to file for a place on the ballot is Jan. 15, 2020. The last day to file is Feb. 14, 2020.
Students will be out of school on Jan. 20, however, staff will have an in-service day.
The next Hudson ISD Board of Trustees meeting will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 23, 2020.
