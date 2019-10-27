It’s that time again. The last Wednesday of each month we meet at Shipley’s Donuts with some special ladies that sponsor our monthly CSS Men and Women Social. Join us this Wednesday for a free treat and fellowship. Thanks to all those who make this event possible.
Last call for the “42” tournament which will be Nov. 2. Registration at 9 a.m. and games begin at 10 a.m. Lunch is included in the $10 registration fee. Some of you need to get off that couch or easy recliner and come out for this special event. Gwen and Joe have worked hard putting it together. But they need you.
Tuesday at the Center we will be watching a movie and having popcorn at 9:30 a.m. It’s always a fun time for our ladies. It’s free.
And on Exercise Wednesday we had 44 — our largest crowd. Come try out the exercises and if you come three consecutive times, you get a free “GET FIT” T-shirt. Sheila is a barrel of fun.
Niki has been doing nails on Monday before bingo. And she does Essential Oils class three Tuesdays a month. Come check it out. Wendy does Crafting every other Thursday and those ladies have made some very pretty wreaths and Halloween décor.
Jenny Wright with Harbor Hospice came with “oodles” of cupcakes for the October party. Since it was on Friday, naturally we had a big crowd. Many thanks Jenny.
Our sweet Charlie Rye was laid to rest Saturday. He was a genuine gentleman and we will certainly miss him. Our prayers go out to his family. R.I.P. Charlie.
One of our ladies has brought to my attention that our employees need to be recognized. Here it goes, and I hope I don’t leave anyone out. In the kitchen: Tabitha, Moises, Shan and Jennifer and Johnny (our newest employees). Wendy, Kellie, Crystal and Donnie also help when needed. Wendy is Director, Kellie, Marilyn and me are office workers. Niki also helps wherever needed. The Meals on Wheels deliverers are: Kellie (when needed), Jimmie, Leon, Crystal, Donnie, Leon, Bryan, Richard Jeri, Johnnie and Ulysses (aka “Uly”). As you noticed, there are some who “double up”, that’s why they need your prayers. I appreciate those faithful people who bless our food at lunch time, praying for the Center and the employees. Thank you.
I’m so proud to be a part of the group of people I work with. (Though they “work” much harder than I do.) I appreciate all of them. I just realized that I am the “oldest” and have been here the longest, as of Nov. 1 — 20 years. I was eating lunch one day and the Director (then Robyn Hight) asked me to come to her office after lunch. She asked me if I would consider working at the Center. When I told my husband, he told me “Go for it.” It’s been a wonderful 20 years. Thank you, Robyn.
Well, you just ask these Seniors for something and it begins to pour in. Those pull tabs are still coming in. Thanks everyone. Keep ‘em coming.
Speaking of Seniors giving. Our United Way bucket is out on the Sign-In table and we are hoping for a good donation again this year. The Senior Center benefits from United Way in a big manner. Let’s do our part in giving.
See you around.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.