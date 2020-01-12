Seems like this is going back in time, but it happened after I sent in my last article. We had a good group of seniors for our New Year’s Eve toast. In fact, we ran out of “sparkling” drink. But we all had fun toasting each other at our tables. Thanks to all who participated.
The first Thursday is Nancy Conway and Nancy Stanley’s day from Gipson Funeral Home to come and call bingo and bring prizes. We appreciate you ladies and Gipson for allowing them to come have fun with us. Seriously, these ladies are entertainers and we love them.
We’ve had two nice monetary contributions for bingo prizes and we thank them so much. It really helps us out. Keeps me busy buying prizes, which is a twice a week job. Those Dollar Tree ladies love to see me coming. Sometimes they even have to hunt me up a buggy (or two).
We had a few ladies who brought sweet treats for our bingo crowd. Thanks to all who shared.
Starbucks also sends breakfast sandwiches, and they don’t last long. Thanks, Starbucks.
Well, it’s a new year and most of us have a deductible on our medicine. I’ve met mine in less than a week into the new year. One of my meds was more than the deductible. Grateful that’s out of the way.
I noticed the “42” group was kinda low this afternoon when I left. I know Joe and Gwen would love to have a lot more players if some of you readers would like to come and join with them. They do have a delicious variety of snacks and coffee on the table, too.
There are some sicknesses going around but hopefully things will soon get back to normal. Stay safe and keep warm.
We’ll look forward to seeing you at the center soon.
