We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year. As one of my center “family” members wrote in his Christmas card, “May you feel God’s love throughout the new year.” Well said.
The week will be short at the center, but we have the Christmas Party on Monday and Christmas bingo on Tuesday.
Now I know some of you will be celebrating with your family on Christmas Eve, but those of you who can, please come on for a fun time. And remember, we will close after lunch on Tuesday and will not return until Dec. 30. We will only close for New Year’s Day.
I don’t recall putting in the newspaper those who have been selected as “Employee of the Month.” Pictures are framed and are on the bulletin board in the long hallway. Stop by and see them.
June Employee of the Month was Richard Childress; July was Moises; August was Leon Moore; September was Shantavia Smith (AKA Shan); October was Donnie; and November was Kellie Harrison. December is still to be announced.
Patricia Smathers brought a nice picture of the weigh-in of the pull tabs we collected and were taken to Fort Worth for The Ronald McDonald House. Of the total tabs weighed (364 pounds), our center “family and friends” brought in 167 pounds of them.
We want to thank everyone who helped us with this endeavor. Which brings me to the next thought: Can we top the 200 pound mark next weigh-in? Just in case Patricia and James aren’t available to take them to the next weigh-in, we will find someone who can take them, so keep on filling those containers and bringing them in.
The exercise class party was a huge success. There was more food than could be consumed. Hardly anyone who ate at the party could eat their lunch. Sheila and those who brought plates, dishes, platters and yes, crock pots of food, we say thank you. We were overwhelmed by the turn out.
An envelope full of money went to Sheila who deserved every penny of it. Thank you, Sheila, and that just shows how much we love you and thank you for all you do for our exercise class.
And Sheila gave Patrick Campbell some nice gift cards for his help when she is unable to be here. Patrick does a great job and is full of surprises. By the way, if you want to start the new year right, come join the exercise class every Wednesday at 10 a.m. (except Jan. 1, we will be closed). You will enjoy.
See you here.
