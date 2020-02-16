District news. There will be no school on Monday. The district will be closed in observance of President’s Day.
Come out and support our Hornet basketball teams on Tuesday as they take on the Carthage teams. The sophomore team will play at 4:30 p.m., JV at 5:45 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m.
The varsity soccer teams will play at Center. The girls’ team is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the boys’ team at 7 p.m. The soccer teams will host Carthage on Friday with games at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
There will be a school board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the board room adjacent to the back of the Administration Building. The meeting is open to the public.
With flu season here, please remember to send a note from your child’s doctors office and/or a note from home when your student is absent.
For those interested in trying out for high school cheerleading, there will be a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the high school media center for parents of students participating in the 2020 high school cheerleading tryouts. Students are not required to attend; however, if they are not a current high school cheerleader, it is encouraged. Try-out packets will be available at the meeting.
