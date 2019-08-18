Last week the CHARMing ladies were with us, and Ann Watson, RN, public health educator for Angelina County Health District was our speaker.
She gave us valuable information concerning chronic diseases. The ladies also brought numerous door prizes. And we appreciate all you ladies do for us. We look forward to your monthly programs.
A group of us attended Bertha Miranda’s 91st birthday this afternoon at The Pinnacle, given by her daughter, Betty. Many of her church family and friends were there.
Her cake had candles on it and she took a “second wind” to blow them all out. Happy Birthday, Bertha and many more. We miss you at the center.
We also got to see Nila Boddie, Elsie Randall, Beverly K., Betty Ray, A.D. Courtney and several other friends while we were there. Our loss is Pinnacle’s gain. Enjoy them Beckie.
The Sew and Sew Sisters are busy at work preparing lap robes, wheelchair and walker bags, ditty bags and heart pillows for the Veterans at Michael DeBakey Hospital in Houston. Thank you Diann and Sandy and all your helpers for the work you do.
I’m sure they can use help stuffing the pillows and also donation for buying the stuffing and material. You make a difference.
Dennis Rice is helping clean tables after lunch and Evelyn Rice helps Brigitte put away the bingo prizes.
Speaking of bingo, one of our regular “anonymous” bingo players recently gave me money for buying prizes, and we now receive $50 each month from the Senior Center. That will buy lots of prizes. Thanks Wendy for the bingo allowance. You make a difference, too.
Kellie has been on vacation (in Florida) this week and it sure has been quiet around here. LOL . Seriously, Kellie we have missed you.
There has been some shuffling around in the kitchen with some of our Meals on Wheels drivers out for various reasons, but Shan and Moises have handled it well.
I mentioned a few weeks ago that the kitchen crew prepares around 500 meals a day. Well, make that 700. They earn their pay. Krystal and Donnie also help, but this week they are pulling double duty by delivering meals after they finish preparing them.
Hats off to all of you. And to the MOW drivers during this extremely hot weather. They need our prayers.
We do have a suggestion box in the hallway so if you have a suggestion, or a complaint, please put it on a card in the box. Many of you are telling me, but I have no control over “running” the center.
We have added four new people to our lunch bunch this week and a couple more will soon be on the list. We are thankful for those who come and enjoy the meal and fellowship.
I have people every day tell me they are going to come and eat with me, but they haven’t made it yet. You would enjoy the day out, so I’m still looking for you.
See you at the center.
