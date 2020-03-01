We offer many online tools and services to save you time. Here are five that can make your life easier:

1. Open your own personal my Social Security account, which will enable you to request a replacement Social Security card, verify your earnings, get future benefit estimates, obtain benefit verification letters, and more at ssa.gov/myaccount.

We’ve recently added some new features like the Retirement Calculator to make doing business with us easier than ever.

2. Need answers to your Social Security-related questions? Visit our Frequently Asked Questions page at ssa.gov/faq.

3. You can complete and submit our online application for retirement benefits in as little as 15 minutes at ssa.gov/benefits/retirement.

4. Access our publications library — we have online booklets and pamphlets (including audio versions) on key subjects at ssa.gov/pubs.

5. Check out our blog for Social Security news and updates: Social Security Matters at blog.ssa.gov.

Please feel free to share these pages with your friends and family.

Charlene Reynolds is the district manager for the Social Security Administration’s Lufkin office.

