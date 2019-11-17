District news. Join us for the grand opening of the Hudson Tennis Complex at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Tennis Fieldhouse.
The Hudson ISD School Board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the boardroom at the back of the Administration Building. Please note the time is 30 minutes later than usual due to the opening of the Tennis Complex.
Remember to check the district website for upcoming activities/events, the student handbook and various other documents. Our website is hudsonisd.org.
Hudson schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. Friday and will be closed the week of Nov. 25-29.
Peavy Primary news. Monday is the last day to bring food for the canned food drive.
The Rock Wall will be at Peavy on Wednesday and Thursday. Students will have the opportunity to climb the rock wall. This has been a yearly event for several years and students look forward to this.
Classes at Peavy will have a Thanksgiving Feast in their classrooms on Friday. Times as follows: Pre-K at 10 a.m., Kindergarten at 10:30 a.m.
The 2019-20 yearbooks can be pre-ordered online at yearbookforever.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.