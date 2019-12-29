This will be the last letter you will get from me this year. I’m wishing each of you a very happy New Year. I know some of you have gone through a tough year and I’m so sorry. But looking ahead — may God bless you in 2020.
Looks like all my notes say “Party, party and party some more.” Our Christmas party for the Senior Center employees was a success. We want to thank Wendy and Kellie for everything. The games were fun and we actually learned from them.
Monday we had a huge party after bingo. A good group of the “42ers” joined us. Tabitha and Shan from the kitchen directed us in the game of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” — left and right with gift exchange. It was fun. And Ugly Sweater awards went to Gloria Edwards, Lynda Davis and Shirley McCool. Then HOSA from High School brought gifts for door prizes and also fresh baked cookies for the cookie decorating. Thank all of you so much. Everyone that participated had a lot of fun. And we can enjoy our “throws” for quite a while during the cold weather the rest of the winter. You definitely made a difference.
Friday was Roy Luce’s birthday and Gloria had made him a cake. Others celebrating birthdays for December were Judy Hickman and Alta Sharry (who will be 90 years old). I’ve lived long enough that I’m happy for each birthday that rolls around. James and Patricia Smathers were celebrating 66 years together and Moises made their cake. We were all sweetened. Congratulations to all of you.
Speaking of birthdays — January birthdays are Betty Johnston, Charles Nick, Madeline Largent (currently in rehab, and we miss her), Mary Priddy, Martha Lind, John LaRue, Brigitte Stachurski, Nell Bell, Vicky Garza, Patrick Campbell and Pat Bermingham. We also want to wish some of our volunteers Christy Young and Kirsten Redd, who are two of our “charming ladies,” a happy birthday.
May the good Lord Bless and keep you, and as we say at the Center: ’Til we eat again.
