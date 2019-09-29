Editor’s note: The following series explores the Boykin Springs military range and cantonment near the Neches River. During World War II, more than 40 Army Air Corps service members operated the isolated “high altitude precision strategic bombing” proving ground used by hundreds of B-17 “Flying Fortress” aircrews stationed at Alexandria Army Airfield.
“We had a lot of Texans over there with us. In fact it seemed like most of the boys in our squadron were from Texas.”
— Capt. Claude Bridges, B-17 instructor pilot (Alexandria Army Airfield)
In June 1943, a well-known crew returned from Europe and began instructing over the Boykin Springs ranges. Flying a B-17 named “Jack the Ripper,” they were the first bomber aircrew to come home (with their original members) from combat.
Because they had flown and “survived” 11 missions over Europe during the early days of the war, the crew earned a return to the states as trainers. While in combat, they authored one of the first instructions on operating over the hostile skies of Europe and these “lessons learned” helped prepare the overseas-bound Alexandria aircrews.
Titled ‘‘Bombing the Nazis,’’ the highly classified book was published in 1943 by the Army Air Forces School of Applied Tactics. Although flying over Europe was serious business, the “Jack the Ripper” crew included one humorous incident as so often happens during the fog of war. The bombardier and navigator, both in the Plexiglas nose of the airplane would each operate a machine gun in addition to their primary duties.
On a mission over Germany, bombardier 1st Lt Robert Kleyle and navigator 1st Lt William Leasure, while firing at enemy fighters, both realized their guns has suddenly stopped — and after a frantic glance at each other — then a quick inspection, they realized they had been feeding their machine guns the opposite ends of the same ammunition belt.
The pilot, William J. Crumm, later join the ranks of the Alexandria base leadership and after the war continued in the newly formed United States Air Force and reached the rank of Major General. Twenty-five years later, he was killed when two B-52 bombers collided after a bombing mission over Vietnam.
Another crew member, gunner Staff Sgt. Rufus Youngblood, later joined the Secret Service and guarded five presidents. He earned fame as the agent that shielded Vice President Lyndon Johnson during the assassination of President John Kennedy in Dallas. For more about Youngblood’s career, read his memoir: ‘‘20 Years in the Secret Service: My Life with Five Presidents.’’
The Boykin Springs ranges also included another notable combat instructor — local boy Capt. Otis Allison of Warren. He along with fellow Texans Capt. Will Arnett (Madisonville) and Capt. Claude Bridges (Wichita Falls) entered military flight training before the war started in 1940.
Amazingly, these Lome Star musketeers served together during their stateside training and combat in Europe. They were some of the first fliers to join the American heavy bombardment group in England and quickly logged eight sorties over occupied Holland and France. After the subsequent North Africa invasion, the trio transferred to the Mediterranean theater and conducted the first bombings of Nazi-held Italy.
Although they did not always fly on the same crew, they always participated in the same bombing missions. After completing 50 combat missions without a scratch, the Texans transferred to the Piney Woods as instructors. The number of missions that earned a trip home had been significantly raised as the war progressed.
Allison was already well known in Tyler County. Good-looking, affable and popular, he grew up on the iconic “curve” on Highway 69 in Warren. After being stationed at nearby Alexandria Field, he would fly so low that maintenance crews would have to remove corn shucks from the engine cowlings after he landed. Using his former Warren High School as a turning point, the former Warrior would fly near the ground and rock his wings as friends and family ran outside and waved. Measuring 75 feet from nose to tail, the large bomber with its 100-foot wingspan and massive Wright Cyclone engines, caused a lot of excitement for the rural community.
Davis Hatton and Mrs. Jeff Hatton Skinner remember the Allison family always seemed to know when to expect the impromptu airshows over the small sawmill town. Both Hatton and Skinner still recall the loud, throaty sounds of the engines and the large size of the flying fortress.
According to Hatton, “the rudder of the bomber was as tall as a telephone pole and I have listened to a lot of powerful engines in my life, but none more impressive than the B-17.”
After the war, Allison left the military and the Piney Woods behind and drifted out west. Not unlike many returning combat veterans, the former pilot struggled to find his place after flying white-knuckle combat missions. Later in life, he moved back into his parents’ house near the highway curve where he once flew over in his bomber.
Decades after the war had ended, he would work at the nearby filling station that is now the home to the Bar-B-Q Pit restaurant. Most people would be surprised to know that the older, unassuming and disheveled man who pumped their gasoline was once a handsome, dashing Army Air Force captain who fearlessly roared through the skies of Europe and the Piney Woods.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.