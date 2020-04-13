The other day I went onto the Kurth Memorial Library website to access TexShare databases to look at Heritage Quest for the censuses. When I entered the usual password, it didn’t work.
When I emailed the prompt, here’s the reply I received: Re: TexShare Database access code Thank you for contacting the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. To access the TexShare Databases, please visit http://TexShare.net and click Select Your Library in the upper right portion of the screen. Use the dropdown to select your library then enter the password TexasCares to access our resources.
This is a temporary password and can only be used while the COVID-19 disaster proclamation remains in effect. After that you need to visit your library to obtain a new password.
Happy sleuthing!
Since there are a plethora of genealogical society meeting and conference cancellations, today we will discuss researching with mechanic’s liens.
The first scenario we will discuss is: When you are looking for a particular person’s house. Ask the deputy or county clerk to tell you where the mechanic’s liens are. Ask if there are indexes to the mechanic’s liens, and if the indexes are bound together with the mechanic’s liens in the same book.
Sometimes, there is no index to the mechanic’s liens. In this case, you would need to use the direct or indirect deed index to find the person for whom the house was built. Also, if the person for whom the house was built did not pay cash for the house, there will be a deed of trust. There should be an index to the deeds of trust.
Find the range of years for when you think the home of the person you are researching would fall. If there is an index for the mechanic’s lien on this home, look it up alphabetically in the front of the book under his/her name. The name will appear first, then the type of document originated by that person will appear, and then the name of the contractor or builder. Then the page number of the mechanic’s lien behind the alphabetical listings will occur. It should look something like this:
James Utley at us ML Will Engram 348 (hypothetical)
Because a street address is subject to change, they are not included in mechanic’s liens (or deeds). Although it can be done other ways, it will be easy to use a telephone book or city directory to verify where the residence is.
For example, in 1922 James Utley lived 807 Fuller Springs Drive, but in 1923 he is listed as living on 814 Skyline Drive. The last address may be his new one. (The example is hypothetical.)
Most of the books can be taken apart so it’s easier to copy the pages. You may have to obtain a login number to use the copier. Besides the mechanic’s lien document, there could be assignment (or transfer) of liens, correction documents, or release of the mechanic’s lien.
