Applications for The Coalition’s Drug-Free All-Star program are now available.
Drug-Free All-Stars serve as drug-, alcohol- and tobacco-free role models to the community and promote healthy living for Angelina County residents.
All high school juniors that are passionate about being drug-, alcohol- and tobacco-free are eligible for the program. The application can be accessed on The Coalition’s website at angelinacoalition.org/youth.
The deadline for applications is May 31. For more information, visit The Coalition’s website or social media channels @thecoalition936, or contact Abby Baker at abaker@angelinacoalition.org.
Dr. Chelsea Bullock will graduate Harding University cum laude on May 9 with a doctor of pharmacology.
She is the daughter of Aaron and Virgie Marsh of Crockett. She is the granddaughter of Dr. Treba Marsh and the late Joe Marsh of Lufkin. She will continue with a residency in internal medicine and oncology.
ASSE International Student Exchange Programs, in cooperation with East Texas high schools, is looking for local families to host boys and girls ages 15-18 for the next academic year.
Students from Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan and Ukraine have received scholarships to study in the United States.
ASSE is designated and supervised by the U.S. State Department. Preparations are underway for the 2020-21 program year and the arrival of students in the fall.
ASSE students are selected for participation based on academics and good citizenship. Host families can choose their students from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.
To become a host family, or to find out how to get involved, call Denise at (936) 714-7308 or the ASSE Southern Regional Office at (800) 473--696 or go to host.asse.com.
WoodmenLife will launch a new member extra on May 1. The WoodmenLife Student Loan Relief program will provide up to 200 $1,000 awards to eligible members to help them pay down their student loan debt.
To apply for an award, a member must meet eligibility requirements, submit an application and write a short essay.
This year, applications will be accepted May 1 through June 30. Applications are then reviewed and recipients selected by Scholarship America, an independent third-party administrator.
“We continue to look for ways we can help members of the WoodmenLife family build on their financial future,” said Patrick L. Dees, WoodmenLife president and CEO.
“This program will allow hundreds of our members the opportunity to pay down on this haunting debt load.”
