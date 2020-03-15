The Angelina Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale will be on March 28 at our greenhouse in the Farmers Market. Gates open at 8 a.m. and sale is open until 2 p.m. or when we sell out. Proceeds are used to fund our educational projects and scholarships.
Ornamentals add interest and enjoyment by adding color and fragrance, and attracting butterflies, bees and birds. We need plants that will thrive in weather extremes and survive deer and rabbit browsing. Annuals, perennials and vines offered in the Angelina Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale can fill that bill.
Annuals offered include portulaca, shrimp plant and potato vine. Portulaca, also known as moss rose, is an old garden favorite that is drought and heat tolerant. It requires a well-drained, sunny spot and it will reward you and the butterflies with brilliant color all summer long. Potato vine, Ipomoea batatas, is a popular annual that can be used as a ground cover, in a pot or hanging basket and thrives in heat and humidity. It’s available in green and purple.
Lemon Sorbet Shrimp plant, Justica brandegenea, is an annual or tender perennial if it is wintered inside. It likes an area with part sun and light shade and is a good choice for containers. The interesting blossoms are shaped like shrimp and attract bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.
Dwarf Blue Daze, Evolvulus dwarf, is a tender perennial that can also be used as an annual. It has brilliant blue blossoms on spreading low plants that can edge a flower bed. Cardinal flower, Lobelia cardinalis, is a native that likes moist soils in light shade and blooms in late summer. Its funnel-shaped blooms on spikes attract clouds of hummingbirds.
Cigar plants bloom from late spring until frost with one-inch tubular flowers that look like tiny cigars It attracts hummingbirds, tolerates heat and drought and is not favored by deer. We will offer David Verity cigar plant, which grows four to six feet tall and has orange blossoms. We also will have the pink cigar plant, which sports tiny pink cigar-shaped blooms and is just two to three feet tall.
Lantanas bloom from early summer until frost and can be used as groundcover, border or flowing out of a container or hanging basket. They are an excellent nectar source for butterflies and are deer resistant. We will offer golden, red, purple and variegated leaf lantana. Golden and red lantanas are favorite summertime bloomers that will add a pop of color all season long. Purple trailing lantana grows a foot high and up to six feet wide while variegated leaf lantana will add interest to the garden.
Plumbago, Plumbago auriculate, is a dependable perennial that has profuse blue or white flowers and thrives in our hot summers. Deer don’t like it, while butterflies love it. It can be pruned to maintain a pleasing shape.
Salvias in our sale include Hot Lips Sage and Indigo Spires. Both bloom from spring to frost and tolerate our hot, dry summers. Hot Lips will reach three feet tall and wide and has white blooms tipped in red. Indigo Spires maintains a pleasing rounded shape and reaches four feet tall and wide with dark blue blossoms. Both the salvias attract butterflies, hummingbirds and bees. Salvias may be pruned in late summer to encourage more blossoms in the fall.
Early spring is an important time to provide nectar for early pollinators. Coral honeysuckle, Lonicera sempervirens, is an evergreen native vine that grows 15-20 feet long on sun or part shade. It is well-mannered and not invasive like the common yellow honeysuckle. Provide with a good support and it will attract both butterflies and hummingbirds.
Carolina Jessamine, Gelsemium sempervirens, is the vine that is blooming on roadsides now. It has dark green foliage and fragrant star-shaped yellow flowers that provide nectar for early season pollinators. It is a twining vine that can be trained to a support or used as a groundcover.
Tuesday’s Angelina Master Gardener noon program has been postponed to a later date.
The plant list for our Spring Plant Sale will be available on the Angelina County Master Gardener Facebook page the week before our sale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.