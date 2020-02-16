The Junior League of Lufkin’s Touch a Truck event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
This is a free event and a unique opportunity for children to explore all types of vehicles, including public service, emergency, utility, construction, landscaping, transportation and delivery.
Children will be allowed to touch their favorite vehicles, get behind the wheel and meet the people who help to build, protect and serve this community.
Games, activities and food trucks will be available. A $5 wristband for kids includes face painting, bounce houses, petting zoo, pony rides and games.
For more information, contact Sarah Alvis at touchatruck@juniorleagueoflufkin.org or 337-351-9459, or visit juniorleagueoflufkin.org.
The Coalition
The Coalition is hosting the annual Drug-Free Business Partnership luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 27 at Crown Colony Country Club.
The luncheon will acknowledge businesses in the community that recognize the importance of being drug-free. The luncheon’s guest speaker will be Steven Kelder, Ph.D., MPH, coordinator of external affairs at the Michael & Susan Dell Center for Healthy Living.
Kelder will offer insight into the e-cigarette/JUUL epidemic.
Awards will be presented for new members and membership upgrades. To attend the luncheon or if a business is interested in joining the Drug-Free Business Partnership, contact The Coalition at 634-9308.
Visit The Coalition’s Facebook page @thecoalition936 for more information.
Lufkin SPJST Lodge
The Lufkin SPJST Lodge will be having its third Friday dance from 7-10 p.m. Friday.
The lodge is at 197 Hughes Road.
Admission is $7 for members and $10 for guests. The band will be Glenn Lenderman. Please bring a covered dish or snack food to share. For info, contact George Scogin at georgepat@consolidated.net.
Leadership Tomorrow
The next generation of East Texas leaders can now apply for the chance to be a part of the Leadership Tomorrow Class of 2020-21 during their junior year of high school.
“We are building them up to be great leaders here in Angelina County. Not only for their peers, but for their futures,” said Ashley Berry, director of Leadership Programs. “We are teaching them to be leaders of the future.”
Applications can be downloaded at lufkintexas.org/main/leadership-tomorrow, along with a brochure showcasing more info about the annual program. The applications also are available at high school counselors’ offices and the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce at 1615 S. Chestnut St. The deadline to apply is April 3.
Leadership Tomorrow, hosted by the Chamber, is a seven-month program designed for high school, private school, charter school and home school juniors in Angelina County.
Students have the benefit of learning about Angelina County firsthand, exploring possible career opportunities that exist in this area, and giving back to the community through volunteer service and projects.
The class year will begin with a reception in October to welcome students and to thank their sponsors. During the following seven months, students will attend a total of five sessions that focus on social services, health care, education, quality of life, local economy, financial services and government in Angelina County. During this time, the students also will work on three community volunteer projects and close out the year with graduation in April.
“Our hope would be for the leaders that we are developing to have a desire to come back and lead Angelina County,” Berry said.
For more information, contact Berry at ABerry@LufkinTexas.org or 634-6644
Boys & Girls Club of Lufkin
Ross Stores Inc. is partnering with Boys & Girls Club of Lufkin with a three-week program called “Help Local Kids Learn.”
During February, shoppers at Ross can make a monetary contribution during checkout and Ross will match the gift to be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Lufkin. All proceeds raised at the Lufkin store will stay in town to benefit the Boys & Girls Club.
The Boys & Girls Club of Lufkin has been offering diverse programs in education and career development; health and life skills; character and leadership development; the arts; and sports, fitness and recreation since 1989.
The club is a safe place for kids and is full of fun, learning, activities and opportunities with full-time professional leadership and nationally recognized programs that help Lufkin youth succeed in school, stay healthy, learn important life skills, pursue interests in the arts and sports, and explore vocational choices.
Relay For Life
of Angelina County
Relay For Life of Angelina County is set for May 1 at Angelina College. This year’s theme is “Focus on the Mission.”
Starting in February, meetings will be scheduled for the second Monday of each month leading up to the event.
Janice Huffman will lead the event this year, which is being held at Angelina College for the first time.
A traditional opening ceremony will be held that includes the Survivor and Caregiver Lap. Entertainment, games and activities will be planned throughout the evening.
A Luminaria Ceremony is tentatively scheduled for around 9 a.m. or 9:30 a.m., which gives time to reflect on those we have lost, those who are battling or those who have overcome their fight with cancer.
For more information or to find out how to get involved, call the ACS office at 634-2940 or email Kim Herman at kim.herman@cancer.org.
Foster Grandparents
Put a little extra money in your pocket and participate in enjoyable social activities with other seniors.
Morning or afternoon schedules are available with a daily hot meal, mileage reimbursement or local transportation available, uniforms and semi-monthly checks.
Enjoy a flexible 20- to 40-hour week. Use your talent and experience to help children learn and develop.
For information, call 633-3767.
Deep East Texas
Area Agency on Aging
Are you concerned about the needs of older people? Do you like to follow problems through to resolution? An ombudsman is a member of a group of volunteer patient advocates who work with nursing home residents. For many residents, all they need is someone to talk to. You could be that someone.
Ombudsmen work with 41 nursing and 18 assisted living facilities throughout the Deep East Texas Region. Each volunteer is paired with a facility and visits that facility two hours every week. Training to become a volunteer ombudsmen is provided free of charge by the Area Agency on Aging. The job of an ombudsman is to make sure the quality of care received is up to standard.
If you need assistance in solving a problem in a nursing home, contact Tonya Jackson, managing local ombudsman, at (800) 256-6848 extension 5326 or (409) 384-5704 ext. 5326, or Charity Kiser, local staff ombudsman, at extension 5355. Both are with the Deep East Texas Area Agency on Aging.
Also, if you’re among the many Americans facing financial challenges with their health care costs, there may be ways you can save money on your health care costs if you have Medicare.
If you have limited income and resources, you may qualify for Medicaid — a joint federal and state program that helps with medical costs.
Even if you don’t qualify for Medicaid, there are four programs that may help you pay for your Medicare premiums and other costs: Qualified Medicare Beneficiary Program, Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary Program, Qualifying Individual Program, Qualified Disabled and Working Individuals Program. View details and eligibility qualifications at medicare.gov/your-medicare-costs.
Call your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)/Area Agency on Aging at (800) 442-8845 or (903) 218-6500 and speak to a certified benefits counselor.
Retired Senior
Volunteer Program
If you are 55 or older and interested in volunteering at any of the organizations listed, call Marilyn Gardner with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program at 362-6922. These organizations have a need for volunteers: Harbour Hospice, Angelina Arts Alliance, Angelina County Senior Center, Area Agency On Aging, Brandon Elementary, city of Lufkin (Main Street), Community Reassurance Program, DETCOG Homeland Security (CERT), DETCOG Lufkin, DETCOG Ombudsman Program (Regional), Diboll High School, Family Crisis Center, Goodwill Industries, Habitat For Humanity — Lufkin, Hope Center of North Lufkin, Hospice in the Pines, Lufkin Adult Learning Center, Lufkin American Red Cross, Lufkin Police Department, Lufkin State Supported Living Center, Lufkin Veterans Administration, Museum of East Texas, Pregnancy Help Center, RSVP Advisory Council and County ADV. COMM, RSVP Office — Angelina County, Salvation Army, Salvation Army Adult Day Center, Second Blessings Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Temple Elementary School — Diboll, Temple Memorial Library — Diboll, Texas Forestry Museum, Timber Point Apartment Homes, and the Women’s Shelter Thrift Store.
