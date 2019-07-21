Editor’s note: The following series explores the Boykin Springs military range and cantonment near the Neches River. During World War II, more than 40 Army Air Corps service members operated the isolated “high altitude precision strategic bombing” proving ground used by hundreds of B-17 “Flying Fortress” aircrews stationed at Alexandria Army Airfield.
“A kiss is usually the reward for women parachute riggers at the Field who pack the chutes successfully.”
— “Bayou Bombardier” (Alexandria Field Newspaper)
By the fall of 1943, the Army Air Corps activity at Alexandria Field and Boykin Springs increased significantly. B-17 aircrews were working 18-hour days and all three phases of final B-17 training were now being taught.
Base commander Col. Earl T. Vance likened the aviation and crew certification to a sports team preparing for the “big game” and labeled Alexandria Field as the “Four Engine College.” Each flying phase lasted a month, and aviators were being formed into crews to deploy to the European and Pacific theaters.
The increase in operations were soon marred by multiple aircraft accidents. In September, two Alexandria-based B-17s collided over the Gulf of Mexico and 20 men died.
The Boykin Springs range also saw its share of aircraft mishaps. Pilot Walter Schultz, a second lieutenant, had an engine fire on his B-17 and it forced the bailout of seven crewmembers near Jasper.
On Aug 13, 2nd Lt. Francis Flaherty’s B-17 lost three engines, and then the fourth caught fire over Rockland. He and the co-pilot were able to keep the plane stable as it lost altitude to allow the 10-person crew to safely parachute. At 5,000 feet with no power, Flaherty amazingly released his bomb load and pointed the bomber toward an unpopulated area between Zavalla and Rockland before he and the copilot bailed out.
Flaherty was later awarded the Air Medal for his heroic actions and amazingly, the entire crew, after a float down into the Piney Woods, simply walked or hitched a ride into the Boykin Springs military cantonment.
Zavalla resident Richard Donovan remembers the mission as army personnel soon arrived at his house looking for his father’s help to find the crashed bomber. The military was concerned about the security of one of its most secret and closely guarded technologies — the Norden bombsight used on the B-17.
The famous (and mythic) targeting computer allowed the bombardier to more accurately factor in the aircraft’s airspeed and external variables such as wind speed to know when to drop bombs over a target.
Once they returned to Alexandria Field, Flaherty’s crew followed a time-honored tradition — they each found the young woman that had successfully packed their parachute and planted a kiss on the rigger’s cheek as gratitude for saving their lives.
A few months later, the same crew that survived a bailout over the Neches was shot down over Germany. On Feb. 22, 1944, Flaherty’s B-17, named Friday the 13th (an example of military macabre humor) was riddled by a German fighter on a day that saw 40 bombers destroyed.
The plane was attacked as they started their bombing run and the Boykin Springs-trained bombardier, Lt. Farrell was wounded twice. He still was able to operate the nose guns and skillfully release his bombs over the target.
Some of the crew managed to bail out, but Flaherty and five other crewmembers did not survive. One cannot help but wonder did the once-decorated pilot choose to stay at the controls (once again) to allow others time to parachute from the stricken plane — much like he had done over the Piney Woods of Texas a few months earlier.
