We have lots of good news this week.
Remember Sheila, who does our exercise class each week? The good news is that she is our newest employee. Yes, Wendy has hired Sheila as activity director and I heard that she has some great activities already in the making. She begins her first day with us Monday.
I’m looking forward to “helping” Sheila in any way I can. She will be an asset to our center family. Be on the outlook for new activities.
News item No. 2 is that we had a gumbo plate sale and silent auction on Jan. 18 and we made just under $2,100. Proceeds from the fun day stay at our center to help with the Meals on Wheels program. Thanks to everyone who supported this big event.
We had some really nice items donated for the silent auction and door prizes. Thanks to all who donated.
Attention: Effective immediately, the Angelina County Senior Center is no longer available for public rental. For more information, call 634-4179. This decision was made in the best interest of the center and the property of our senior citizen community.
Birthdays for January are: Charles Nick, Madeline Largent, Mary Priddy, Martha Lind, John LaRue, Brigitte Stachurski, Pat Bermingham, Nell Bell, Vicky Garza Patrick Campbell and our friend, Kenneth Brashear in Huntington.
February birthdays coming up are: Aida Thomas, Jeanette Blanton, Anna Mae Russell, Dottie Thompson and William Mangrum. We wish all of these special seniors a very happy birthday.
Sharon called bingo for us today and did a super job. I heard some comments about the nice voice she has for “calling.” Thanks Sharon for calling and bringing prizes. You make a difference.
Last but not least. Our friend, Charles Ellisor, went on to his reward on Jan. 18. He has come to bingo and also came with his friend, Nancy Jernigan (Jewelry Lady), when she did a couple of jewelry shows for us. He was the son of Odeane Ellisor and brother of Gale Ellisor. Charles will be missed. We extend our deepest sympathy to his Gale and Odeane. Please pray for the family. R.I.P. Charles.
Make plans to come and see the new happenings at the center.
