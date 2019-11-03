Editor’s note: The following series explores the Boykin Springs military range and cantonment near the Neches River. During World War II, more than 40 Army Air Corps service members operated the isolated “high altitude precision strategic bombing” proving ground used by hundreds of B-17 “Flying Fortress” aircrews stationed at Alexandria Army Airfield.
The British Royal Air Force determined that one in every seven of its crewmen who were rescued after being forced down at sea owed his life to a message sent by pigeon. Hearing this evidence, the U.S. Army Air Forces expanded its pigeon communication capability. For certain operations, pigeons were standard aboard American bombers.
During World War II, thousands of B-17 practice bombing missions were flown against the Boykin Springs targets in East Texas. These “Flying Fortresses” carried up to 8,000 pounds of ordnance and would become known as the dreaded vier motoren (Four Motors) due to the death and destruction they wrought over the German homeland.
On the East Texas ranges, B-17s dropped bombs, but they also released something a bit less destructive — homing pigeons.
During the war, American ingenuity sought to harness the direction-finding skills of the carrier pigeon. Sharing the same ancestry of Texas rock doves, these “drafted” pigeons were specifically bred to carry messages.
Able to fly thousands of miles, average 77 mph and return home, they have long presented a mystery to scientists. Researchers believe they use the earth’s magnetic fields, the sun’s position or memorize visual landmarks for navigation.
Famed behavioral psychologist B.F. Skinner, best known for his rat mazes and conditioning theories, even believed trained pigeons could steer plane-released bombs onto an enemy target.
He devised a nose compartment consisting of individual sections where three pigeons would guide the bomb by pecking on a screen. These rapid hits would provide updates and adjust the bomb fins until it impacted the target. (After initially being funded, the “pigeon bomb” project was eventually canceled on Oct. 8, 1944).
However, in a more successful use of the pigeon, the Piney Woods Air Forces employed them as couriers between the B-17s and the airfield at Alexandria, Louisiana. While the unpressurized bomber required humans to wear oxygen masks and heated suits, pigeons needed no such special equipment.
Even at the upper ceiling of the B-17, 35,000 feet with the temperatures plummeting 45 degrees below zero, the feathered crew members would sit, “eyes half shut, feathers fluffed against the cold.”
Pigeon fancier, Sgt. Frank Barclay described the midflight pigeon release. “Special drop boxes were designed to protect the bird’s wings from being ripped off when they were released from an airplane and entered the slipstream. They opened at a predetermined altitude. But the handlers soon learned the pigeons could be released from high altitudes at speeds of 375 mph with no more protection than an ordinary paper grocery bag. A bag was slit down the side and the pigeon put in headfirst, with the bag neatly folded around it. A handler held the bag so it resembled a couple of pounds of pork chops fresh from the butcher and dropped it into the slipstream.”
Not unlike the Army’s previous use of horses and mules, special trailers were designed and the Piney Woods “pigeon corps” included more than 30 men who became extremely attached to their winged fliers. Each bird was named, well-cared for and the Alexandria Airbase even raced pigeons to raise money for the war effort.
Service members could buy a $1 ticket on a B-17 released bird with the chance of winning the grand prize — a $2,000 war bond. Lt. Albert J. Bennenger, the officer in charge of the pigeons, said the birds completed “basic training” after their third release.
He mentions, “a great deal has been learned about releasing pigeons from a Flying Fortress. We found that female birds are more dependable on short than long flights. Both male and female do better flying from south to north than north to south.”
They also experimented with night flights noting, “The pigeons did not take naturally to life in the night sky; they had to be trained for it.” If a bird “washed out” of flight training at Alexandria, they would follow the same path as a human trainee — they would be sent back for duty in the infantry.
The Alexandria unit kept meticulous records that included weather, altitude and airspeed along with distance from the field every time a pigeon deployed. Pigeons were sent on almost every B-17 flight and, not surprisingly, aircrews would bet each other on the speed of their pigeons.
According to the American Pigeon Museum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, an estimated 30,000 messages were sent via pigeons during World War II with an astounding 96% success rate.
In the remote Piney Woods of Texas and Louisiana, the Army Air Force unhesitatingly included and embraced pigeons as crew members. Along the Neches and Angelina Rivers, B-17s released hundreds of the feathered aviators as they targeted the Boykin Springs high altitude ranges. After falling and twisting downward, the air dropped-birds would eventually level out, mysteriously get their bearings and then speed east over the pines for home.
Pigeon technical data and quotes were obtained from the American Pigeon Museum and Library website: theamericanpigeonmuseum.org.
