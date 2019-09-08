The Angelina County Genealogical Society will sponsor the Happy 137th Happy Birthday Celebration in the City Council Chambers at Lufkin City Hall, 300 W. Shepherd St.
In hourly increments from 8 a.m. to noon, speakers will discuss the history of Lufkin and Angelina County.
Society president Dickie Dixon will discuss “The Businesses in James Butler’s ‘Shopping Center’” at 8 a.m. followed by Herman Bate at 9 a.m. discussing “The Bate Boys’ Contributions to Lufkin Baseball.” At 10 a.m., Virgina Winston will discuss growing up in the Lufkin and Keltys communities. Dignitaries will honor the city at 11 a.m.
The celebration moves to the Fellowship Hall of Keltys United Methodist Church at 1867 Old Mill Road, where Darrell Bryan will discuss “The Rise and Fall of Homer, Texas.” at 1 p.m.
At 2 p.m., Dixon will discuss “Late Historians of Angelina County.’” At 3 p.m., Neal Naranjo will discuss “A. B. Jennings and the Coming of the H. E. & W. T. Railroad’’ and at 4 p.m. Carolyn Spears will discuss George Lewis Crocket, beloved rector of San Augustine, Nacogdoches and Lufkin.
Food will be served at 5 p.m., but at 6 p.m. those who were associated with KTRE and the Double H Ranch will remember the TV station and the country and western program of Hank Huggins.
All ACGS members attending are asked to bring a covered dish. There is no charge for the meal.
Stanley Fletcher will discuss “Steamboats on the Sabine River” for the Deep East Texas Archeological Society at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Iris and Anne Civic Center, 213 E. Court St. in Newton.
For more information, contact Kathy Knighton or Terri Woods at (409) 379-2109 or by email at kathy.nchc.@gmail.com or Terri at terri.nchc@yahoo.com; Fred Grunden at (409) 384-6544 or at bilfre64@yahoo.com; or Dixon at 240-8378 or dickie.dixon@hotmail.com.
Tom Gann will discuss the life and times of his relative W. D. Gann, a stockbroker on Wall Street, at 4 p.m. Sept. 16 in the Community Meeting Room of Kurth Memorial Library, 706 S. Raguet St.
Coffee and cookies begin at 3:30 p.m. Contact Dixon for more information.
Also on Sept. 16, Fletcher will discuss the measurements used in the French and Spanish land grant system, when he speaks for the Angelina County Genealogical Society at 6 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall of Keltys United Methodist Church.
For more information, contact Dixon or the Rev. Cindy Doran at 852-4123 or keltysumc@hotmail.com.
Queries from the author (a) Can the lady from Macedonia living in Huntington please contact me? I would like to learn your language. (b) If you have city directories you do not want, I would like to have them. © Can the couple named King in Zavalla contact me about the building of the dam for Sam Rayburn Reservoir? (d) Can Susie Pate from Corrigan contact me about Camden? (e) Can Josh David contact me about some points of Polk County history?
