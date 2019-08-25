Dora is the story of the famous bilingual explorer from the Nickelodeon kids’ cartoon show.
In this live-action adventure, though, Dora has grown up and leaves the jungle to go visit her cousin, Diego, in the city. As expected, the ridiculously optimistic jungle-dweller sticks out like a sore thumb in the big city. Can you say Crocodile Dundee?
Suddenly, mercenaries kidnap her and her friends and force them to help find her archeologist parents and the lost city of gold they have been searching for. Can Dora teach her friends how to survive the dangers of the jungle and help rescue her parents from the bad guys hot on their trail?
Having watched countless hours of the mind-numbing cartoon in my day, when my daughter told me there was going to be a movie, I was immediately skeptical of my 11-year-old wanting to see it. But, after seeing a couple of trailers, I was surprised to find myself looking forward to it, as well.
We ended up enjoying this movie much more than we would have expected to. The movie was extremely funny and a fun jungle adventure. Think kid-friendly ‘‘Jumanji’’ meets Indiana Jones and Lara Croft.
There were lots of very cool jungle puzzles along with so many hilarious nods to the cartoon. It will be most enjoyed if you were a child, or parent, that had to suffer through so many silly quests alongside Boots and Swiper, The Map and Backpack.
The movie was brilliantly cast. There were lots of well-known actors in this one.
Eugenio Derbez (you will know his face, if not his name), Michael Pena and Eva Longoria did wonderful jobs in their respective roles.
The kids are all your typical, stereotypical high schoolers, representing all the major people groups in your normal teen comedy. The shining star, though, is the perfect casting for the adorable and innocent Dora, played masterfully by Isabela Moner. Her self-deprecating humor and selfless attitude were both refreshing and inspiring. Everyone involved was perfectly chosen.
There is a little bit of violence in this film, but most of the fighting, chase scenes and danger were of the slapstick comedy variety. Of course, there is no blood or gore involved. The only bad language were words like butt and weirdo. There are a good amount of butt and poop jokes, so the kids will be thrilled.
There is a tiny, unnecessary teen romance element to the story, but it is very mild. Of course, there’s no smoking, drinking or drug use, save the kids seeing things when they are poisoned by exotic rainforest plants.
As an adventure story for older kids, this movie can’t be beat. It was exciting, funny and heartwarming. The tomb-raiding element was a great addition that could open it up to lots of sequels, should the studio choose to continue down this road. I, for one, sincerely hope they do.
It was wonderful to see that, instead of making this movie for little kids, like the show used to attract, they aged the story appropriately so it could be relevant to where those same children are today. This was a smart and entertaining choice.
Well done, Nick Jr. Most people won’t give this one a look, I’m sure, but if you have kids or even younger teens, this is one you won’t want to miss.
I give it an adventurous 8/10.
Extremely family friendly, safe for kids of all ages.
Rating: a family friendly PG for action and some impolite humor
Run time: a fun 102 minutes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.