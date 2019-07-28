CMJC is accepting applications from men who need job skills that is free to participants. Aug. 26 is the date for the next class.
The classes include job skills, computer skills, money management and other classes in a Christian environment.
The program is designed to equip men and strengthen families. The program is 12 weeks from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
Call for appointment or for more information. The address is 1813 E. Denman Ave. Phone: 632-2035. themensfieldhouse.org, Facebook page: The Men’s Fieldhouse.
The Mosaic Center
Do you need an opportunity to develop job skills, help with resume writing and interviewing, career guidance, computer training, GED prep, communication skills and finding self-worth, all in a loving and supportive environment?
The Mosaic Center of Lufkin is a Christian education center providing a free 12-week job and life skills training program for women 18 years and older. Classes start Aug. 26. Students attend classes from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
If needed, an effort to provide childcare through community partnerships will be made.
Apply in person at The Mosaic Center, 601 N. First St. or call 639-5068 for more information.
Office hours in July are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Deep East Texas Archeological Society
Angelina County Genealogical Society president Dickie Dixon will discuss “The Usefulness of Ethnologue and Unesco Atlas of World Languages in Danger of Disappearing,” when he speaks to the Deep East Texas Archeological Society at 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Iris and Anne Howard Civic Center at 213 E. Court St. in Newton.
Finger food and refreshments begin at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Kathy Knighton or Terri Woods at (409) 379-2109, Fred Grunden at (409) 384-6544 or Dixon at 240-8378. The public can email Kathy at kathy.nchc.@gmail.com, Terri at terri.nchc@gmail.com or Fred at bilfre64@yahoo.com.
Lufkin Community Band
The Lufkin Community Band is always looking for adults interested in playing in the band. No auditions are required. If you played an instrument in high school or college, join us. Come to a rehearsal at 7 p.m. any Tuesday in Hudgins Hall on the Angelina College campus. Visit facebook.com/Lufkin Community Band/ for more information.
Deep East Texas Area Agency on Aging
Are you concerned about the needs of older people? Do you like to follow problems through to resolution? An ombudsman is a member of a group of volunteer patient advocates who work with nursing home residents. For many residents, all they need is someone to talk to. You could be that someone.
Ombudsmen work with 41 nursing and 18 assisted living facilities throughout the Deep East Texas Region. Each volunteer is paired with a facility and visits that facility two hours every week.
Training to become a volunteer ombudsmen is provided free of charge by the Area Agency on Aging. The job of an ombudsman is to make sure the quality of care received is up to standard.
If you need assistance in solving a problem in a nursing home, contact Tonya Jackson, managing local ombudsman, at (800) 256-6848 extension 5326 or (409) 384-5704 ext. 5326, or Charity Kiser, local staff ombudsman, at extension 5355. Both are with the Deep East Texas Area Agency on Aging.
Also, if you’re among the many Americans facing financial challenges with their health care costs, there may be ways you can save money on your health care costs if you have Medicare.
If you have limited income and resources, you may qualify for Medicaid — a joint federal and state program that helps with medical costs.
Even if you don’t qualify for Medicaid, there are four programs that may help you pay for your Medicare premiums and other costs: Qualified Medicare Beneficiary Program, Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary Program, Qualifying Individual Program, Qualified Disabled and Working Individuals Program. View details and eligibility qualifications at medicare.gov/your-medicare-costs/.
Call your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)/Area Agency on Aging at (800) 442-8845 or (903) 218-6500 and speak to a certified benefits counselor.
Retired Senior Volunteer Program
If you are 55 or older and interested in volunteering at any of the organizations listed, call Marilyn Gardner with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program at 362-6922. These organizations have a need for volunteers: Harbour Hospice, Angelina Arts Alliance, Angelina County Senior Center, Area Agency On Aging, Brandon Elementary, city of Lufkin (Main Street), Community Reassurance Program, DETCOG Homeland Security (CERT), DETCOG Lufkin, DETCOG Ombudsman Program (Regional), Diboll High School, Family Crisis Center, Goodwill Industries, Habitat For Humanity — Lufkin, Hope Center of North Lufkin, Hospice in the Pines, Lufkin Adult Learning Center, Lufkin American Red Cross, Lufkin Police Department, Lufkin State Supported Living Center, Lufkin Veterans Administration, Museum of East Texas, Pregnancy Help Center, RSVP Advisory Council and County ADV. COMM, RSVP Office — Angelina County, Salvation Army, Salvation Army Adult Day Center, Second Blessings Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Temple Elementary School — Diboll, Temple Memorial Library — Diboll, Texas Forestry Museum, Timber Point Apartment Homes, and the Women’s Shelter Thrift Store.
