The 2020 Lufkin High School Alumni Association scholarship recipients and donors.
■ Laterian Edens, the Loucile Johnson Henderson Memorial Scholarship.
■ Kobe Kruse, the Simon Henderson Jr. Memorial Scholarship.
■ Kaliyah Kegler, the Simon & Louise Henderson Memorial Scholarship.
■ Stefani Hernandez, the Virginia & Holly Henderson, Honey Henderson Owens Scholarship.
■ Grant Wallace, the Simon Henderson, III Honorary Scholarship, funded by Henderson Trust.
■ Aubrie Self, Natalie Naramore, Aspeion Maxie, Verania Martinez and Chloe Luce, Carolyn Allen Alevra Memorial Scholarship, funded by T.L.L. Temple Foundation.
■ Logan Armstrong, Garin Ashby, Kaylin Vansau, Alexander Hill and Pooja Ramnath, the Bhagvan & Suhasini Malladi Award for Academic Excellence Scholarship, funded by Divya & Vivek Malladi.
■ Amir Agent, the Sophie Hyman Memorial Scholarship.
■ Lisette Aguilar, the Shirley R. Hyman Memorial Scholarship.
■ Nillah Alexander, the Lillian Ruth Hyman Memorial Scholarship.
■ Anabigail Alvarado, the Carolyn Hyman Memorial Scholarship.
■ Neha Antony, the Sam Hyman Memorial Scholarship, funded by the estate of Carolyn Hyman.
■ Adriana Garcia, the Bill & Mabel Lawless Memorial Scholarship.
■ Jessenia Ibarra, the Brady & Fannie Brookshire Memorial Scholarship.
■ Je’Dayshia Runnels, the Herbert & Kathleen Outlaw Memorial Scholarship.
■ Lizbeth Gonzalez-Andres, the Alfred & Annie Brookshire Memorial Scholarship, funded by the estate of William A. Brookshire, Ph.D.
■ Kayley Daniels, Paige Hoelewyn and Graham Childers, the H.W. Gann Choir Scholarship, funded by the H. W. Gann family.
■ Riley Thornton, Micah Warnasch and Tanner Adams, the Thomas & Nancy Moore Honorary Scholarship.
■ Jaxon Griffith, Jack Harbuck and Grace Montes, the William T. Little Memorial Scholarship.
■ Jasmine Rodriguez and Erick Martinez, the Virginia & Bayo Hopper Memorial Scholarship.
■ Aldo Merino-Soto, the David Austin Brookshire Memorial Scholarship, funded by the estate of Bayo Hopper.
■ Hugo Aviles and Arcelia Estrada, the Robert Card Memorial Scholarship, funded by the estate of Robert Card.
■ Richard Lundberg and Giselle Ovalle, the Shands, Moore, Youngblood & Joe Lowery Memorial Scholarship, funded by Angelina Savings Bank.
■ Hilda Cuello-Gonzalez and Keila Martinez, the John Mitchell Memorial Scholarship, funded by the many friends of John Mitchell.
■ Kassidy Melancon and Carlos Moya, the Jonas Estes Memorial Scholarship, funded by the Harold Estes family.
■ Isaac Zavala and Maranda Willis, the Ernest L. Kurth Jr. Memorial Scholarship.
■ Cy Murphy and Evan Dorman, the LHS Class of 1955 Memorial Scholarship.
■ Abbigail Rivas, the Helen & Joe C. Denman Sr. Memorial Scholarship.
■ Lizbeth Martinez, the Beth & Joe C. Denman Jr. Memorial Scholarship, funded by estate of Joe Denman Jr.
■ McKinze Harris, the Luther Melvin Holland Jr. Memorial Scholarship.
■ Dhruv Chauhan, the Luther Melvin Holland Sr. Memorial Scholarship, funded by the estate of Sarah Holland.
■ Colby Payne and Britney Venagas, the David McMahon Sr. Memorial Scholarship.
■ Tolu O’Jori andWilliam Lanigan, the Janice Ann Royle Rowe Honorary Scholarship.
■ Yahaira Cuevas and Arely Escalera, the Ralph & Margaret Root Memorial Scholarship.
■ Christian Reed, the Fred & Treva Wilkins Memorial Scholarship, funded by the Wilkins’ Estate.
■ Miguel Rodriguez, the Nathanial A. & Annie Laurie Card Massingill Memorial Scholarship, funded by the estates of Nathalie Sheeler and Annie Jimerson.
■ Brissa Gonzalez, the Lena Belle & Peyton L. Denman Memorial Scholarship, funded by estate of Dr. Peyton Denman.
■ Nicholas Hargroue, The Good Samaritan Art Scholarship.
■ Brenne Valentine, The Good Samaritan Architecture & Engineering Scholarship.
■ Jocelynne Hernandez, the Phillip M. Leach Memorial Scholarship, funded by the Leach family.
■ Kiley Garrett, the Dubby Perry Memorial Scholarship.
■ Natalie Jordan, the Janet Simpson Procter Memorial Scholarship.
■ Mariela Rosales, the Bill Trout Memorial Scholarship, funded by children of Bill Trout.
■ Marleny Cuc, the Lizzie Wallace Memorial Scholarship, funded by friends
■ Ka’Vorick Williams, the R.M. “Bull” Hicks Memorial Scholarship, funded by estate of Woodie Hicks, Kendall Nidoh and Edward Hicks
■ Edgar Nolazco, Loving Auto Group Scholarship, funded by the Lovings
■ Keenan Johnson, the Lewis “Pop” Ward Science & Technology Memorial Scholarship, funded by Dr. Jack and Linda Gill
■ Edgar Oviedo, Heart Of East Texas Senior Men’s’ Golf Association Scholarship.
■ Charlotte Powell, the Reggie & Teresa Garcia Memorial Scholarship.
■ Michael Brannin, the William McGaughey Family Scholarship, funded by William McGaughey.
■ Erika Torres, the LHS Class of 1952 Memorial Scholarship.
■ Lena Tate, the Frank & Mozelle Card Memorial Scholarship, funded by estate of Frank Card.
■ Aron Hernandez, the Charles Slover Memorial Scholarship, funded by the estate of Dr. Peyton Denman.
■ Julby Perdomo, the Charles Garrett Memorial & Eleanor Garrett Honorary Scholarship, funded by the Garretts.
■ Aniah Berry, the Braden Family Scholarship, funded by the Braden family.
■ Zaria Grace, the Lufkin Host Lions Club Scholarship.
■ Nicholas Mosley, the Buford Maddux Memorial Scholarship, funded by Maddux Family.
■ Blas Vela, the Jason Telford Memorial Scholarship, funded by Robert and Sheila Telford.
■ Haylee Ritter, the Nancy Jumper Herde Honorary Scholarship.
■ Moises Montilla, the Willie C. & Annie Jewel Mantooth Royle Memorial Scholarship.
■ Luke Langston, the Junior League of Lufkin Sustainers Scholarship.
■ Jacqueline Sida, the LHS Class of 1960, Tom Jack Lucas Memorial Scholarship.
■ Natalie Chavez, the Pete Runnels Memorial Scholarship.
■ Brizza Hernandez, the Jonathan Goodwin Memorial Scholarship, funded by Chandler, Mathis & Zivley Law Firm.
■ Madison Davis, the Burt & Oscar Brookshire Memorial Scholarship, funded by the Oscar Brookshire Family.
■ Emily Olade, the Annon & Frances Card Pursuit of Excellence Scholarship, funded by friends of Annon and Fran.
■ Christian Marquez, the Annon Card Memorial Scholarship.
■ Kimberly Lopez, the Si & Eva Holt Memorial Scholarship.
■ Janiya Ross, the Happy Chisolm Memorial Scholarship.
■ Melissa Puente , the F. D. “Jack” Warrington Memorial Scholarship, funded by the estate of F. D. Warrington.
■ Avery Durrett, the Bob & Sue Morgan Memorial Scholarship.
■ Jennifer Diosdado, the Fant Smart Memorial Scholarship.
■ Kalen Park, the Susan Rutherford Mathis Memorial Scholarship, funded by Chandler, Mathis & Zivley Law Firm.
■ Christian Stafford, the Billy Lee Thompson Memorial Scholarship.
■ Zion Hunt, the Dr. Ben F. Edwards Jr. Memorial Scholarship, funded by Mrs. Ben Edwards Jr.
■ Cinthya Lopez, the J.W. Smelley Memorial Scholarship.
■ Sitlalli Davis, the LHS 49ers Class Teacher Scholarship.
■ Colby Allen, the Shirley & Darrell E. Yates Broadcast Scholarship.
■ Saraih McAllister, the Wilbur & Helen Kent Memorial Scholarship.
■ Angeli Sandoval, the Charles & Beverley Kent Honorary Scholarship, funded by the Kent family.
■ Andrew Adams, the R.H. & Joan Duncan Memorial Scholarship, funded by the Duncan family.
■ Sanchella Gardner, the Abram Family Scholarship, funded by the Abram family.
■ Logan Gustafson, the Lena Argin Baber Henning Memorial & George Flechtner Memorial Scholarship, funded by the estate of Willie Alice Colvin and funded by Karen Hargraves.
■ Christian Gonzalez, the Coach Abe Martin Memorial Scholarship, funded by the estate of J. W. Smelley.
■ Kennedy Marshall, the Denna Brown Memorial Scholarship, funded by friends and family.
■ Alexis Ferguson, the Lauren Alston Memorial Scholarship, funded by Suzanne and Bryan Alston.
■ Maci Walker, the Lauralyn Mathis Hilliard Memorial Scholarship, funded by friends and family.
■ Macy Ward, the Raymond Moore Memorial Scholarship, funded by friends of Raymond.
■ Joseph Zwolinski, the Stanley New Memorial Scholarship.
■ Katie Davis, the Lisa Griffin Memorial Scholarship.
■ Angelina Ly, the LHS Class of 1977 Scholarship.
■ Karissa Holden, the Carl Lively Memorial Scholarship.
■ Mohanad Mohamed, the Bachireddy Family Scholarship.
■ Kimberly Ly, the Joe Clarke Memorial Scholarship.
■ Ryan McKelvey, the Cecil Roach Memorial Scholarship .
■ Misti Mills, the June McAdams Memorial Scholarship.
■ Shaun Bowers, the Janice Ann & Ernest Rowe Honorary Scholarship.
■ Faith Holman, the Persis Shearer Memorial Scholarship.
■ Abigail Mason, the Martha & Bennett Scott Memorial Scholarship, funded by Shantiloka Lufkin.
■ Logan Peikert, the Joe “Hody” Atkinson Memorial Scholarship.
■ Alyssa Nunn, the Marijo Atkinson Meredith Class of 1967 Scholarship.
■ Amal Saleh, the Carroll F. Atkinson Memorial Scholarship.
■ Zachary Hill, the Sam Gibbs Memorial Scholarship.
■ Kaelin Morris, the LHS Class of 1966 Memorial Scholarship.
