Fall will soon be here despite the lingering summer heat. Angelina Master Gardeners will hold their Fall Native Plant Sale on Sept. 28 beginning at 8 a.m. at their greenhouse in the Farmers Market. The sale will feature native and well-adapted plants, those plants that survive and thrive in our extreme weather conditions.
Everyone loves butterflies and hummingbirds. Our gardens can support those lovely winged creatures as well as the bees. On the flip side, some folks need deer-resistant plants to have color in their yards. Our plant sale will offer selections to fill both those requirements.
We will have pink butterflies, butterfly weed, bat-faced cuphea, three different lantanas, Mexican heather, several salvias, three different Turk’s caps and lavender yarrow. All are butterfly and hummingbird attractors and bloom all summer long despite the heat.
Gaura lindheimeri, or pink butterflies, is a native perennial that grows two to three feet tall in clay or sandy loam. It doesn’t mind poor drainage. Gaura has butterfly-shaped blooms that seem to float off the stems and move with the slightest breeze. It is lovely planted with Gulf Muhly grass and is moderately deer resistant.
Butterfly weed, Asclepias tuberosa, is the host for monarch butterflies and grows easily in well-drained soil. It has a long taproot so plant it where it will stay. Orange blossoms will delight you and the butterflies in mid-summer, and deer don’t like it.
Bat-faced cuphea, Cuphea llavea, flowers from spring until frost with delightful purple and red blossoms that resemble the face of a bat. It attracts hummingbirds and will grow in full or partial sunlight. Mulch it well in winter and it will come back from the roots in late spring.
Lantanas bloom from early summer until frost and can be used as groundcover or a border. They are an excellent nectar source for butterflies and are deer resistant. We will have purple and white trailing lantana that grow a foot high and up to six feet wide. Trailing lantanas look lovely spilling over the edge of a large container. Yellow lantana is a favorite summertime bloomer that will add a pop of color all season long. Plant lantanas in a sunny well-drained location.
Mexican heather, Cuphea hyssopifolia, is a well-adapted plant native to Central America. We will have both lavender and white Mexican heather. It prefers well-drained soil and forms a rounded, dense sub-shrub. Small trumpet-shaped flowers cover the plant from spring until frost, attracting hummingbirds, butterflies and bees. In mild winters it will stay green, and after cold winters it will come back from the roots. It grows up to two feet tall and wide and is deer resistant.
Salvias are all deer resistant, bloom from spring to frost, thrive in the heat and attract butterflies, bees and hummingbirds. We will have Raspberry Royal salvia Greggii, Hot Lips Sage salvia, Lady in Red salvia, Mexican bush sage and sapphire salvia.
Raspberry Royal, Salvia X greggi, has raspberry pink blooms on a dense, compactly shaped plant. It requires good drainage and tolerates drought. Hot Lips Sage, Salvia microphylla, has distinctive white blooms tipped in red. Once established, it needs only occasional watering. Lady in Red Salvia, Salvia coccinea, has spikes of red blooms and reseeds easily so you will have plants to share or transplant. Unwanted plants are easily pulled up.
Mexican bush sage, Salvia leucantha, grows three feet tall and maintains an attractive shrub like shape. It has gray-green foliage all summer long and blooms with spikes of blue and white flowers in September, providing nectar to hummingbirds and migrating butterflies. Sapphire salvia, Salvia sinaloensis, is just a foot tall and sports deep blue blossoms. It needs good drainage and works well in containers, the front of the border or in rock gardens.
Turk’s Cap, Malvaviscus drummondii, has lovely dark green foliage and will grow in either sun, partial shade or shade. Hummingbirds flock to its turban-shaped blooms. Once established, it does well with little care. We will have red Turk’s Cap, Pam’s Pink Turk’s Cap and White Lightning Turk’s Cap. All grow three feet tall and wide and sometimes five to six feet tall. In cold winters, cut back after frost and mulch roots well. In warmer winters it stays green but will perform better if you cut it back in early spring.
Lavender yarrow, Achillea LAV, will grow two feet tall and wide. It is well-behaved in the garden, unlike its white yarrow relative. Plant it in a sunny well-drained spot and you will enjoy lavender blossoms that make good cut or dried flowers. Butterflies are attracted to it and deer avoid it.
We hope you enjoy our perennial selections that will offer you summer long color and attract butterflies, hummingbirds and pollinators to your yard.
Mark your calendar for these events.
Liberty Garden Rededication Ceremony at 3 p.m. today at 2201 S. Medford Drive. We will be honoring Angelina County first responders. The public is invited.
Plant reviews will be the topic of Monday night program at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Angelina Extension. Master Gardeners will present the plants that will be in our Fall Native Plant Sale. Plant lists will be available. Free to the public.
Native Plants, presented by Dawn Stover, research assistant at SFA Gardens, is the topic of our Noon Program on Sept. 17 at Angelina Extension. The program is free, and it will conclude at 1 p.m. You may bring your lunch.
Fall Native Plant Sale will be at 8 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Master Gardener greenhouse in the Farmers Market. Native ferns, grasses, perennials, shrubs, trees and vines will be available. We also will have a selection of edibles, including citrus trees, native fruit trees and herbs. All proceeds are used for educational projects and horticulture scholarships. Plant lists will be available late September.
The August edition of Forest County Gardening, may be viewed on City of Lufkin, KLTX TV, Suddenlink Channel 15 or at youtu.be/gk4rNpGrmfg. We visited the home of Joe Pase and learned about the native trees surrounding his home. You may also visit Angelina County Master Gardeners Facebook page and find the link to the video.
