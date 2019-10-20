Editor’s note: The following series explores the Boykin Springs military range and cantonment near the Neches River. During World War II, more than 40 Army Air Corps service members operated the isolated “high altitude precision strategic bombing” proving ground used by hundreds of B-17 “Flying Fortress” aircrews stationed at Alexandria Army Airfield.
In our new planes, with our new crews, we bombed
The ranges by the desert or the shore,
Fired at towed targets, waited for our scores —
And turned into replacements and woke up
One morning over England, operational
— Randall Jarrell, ‘‘Losses’’
American poet laureate Randall Jarrell captured the essence of B-17 training over the East Texas ranges.
As a bomber trainee during the war, Jarrell observed the young men arriving as pilots, bombardiers, navigators, gunners and radio operators — qualified individually, but not yet formed into cohesive battle-ready crews.
The three months of phased training at Alexandria Army Airfield “firing at towed targets,” “bombing the ranges” and “waiting for our scores” was the last stop before being rushed to combat. It was an ominous future for the airmen and they fully understood the perils awaiting them in Europe.
For example, in one raid on Aug. 17, 1943, the American Air Force lost 36 out of 183 bombers and even the most optimistic crewmember knew it would be difficult, if not miraculous to survive the required 25 missions to come home.
One B-17 crew in particular exemplifies this “banding as brothers” over the Piney Woods. Their photo in front of a plane named Foxy Lady or Miss GI was taken on the tarmac in April 1944. It eerily represents the fate awaiting most bomber crews.
Only one aviator in the picture, Sgt. Lloyd Peacock survived their July 21, 1944, mission. According to biographer Ed Wilson (brother to George Wilson, one of the crew members) the aircraft was damaged by anti-aircraft fire and lost two engines over Germany. They crew jettisoned their bomb load and turned back to England as the plane was again hit with ground fire and lost yet another engine.
As the crew desperately tried to make it home, the aircraft exploded over the North Sea. After floating naked in the frigid waters, Peacock was rescued by a British Air Sea Rescue boat. The heavy flight clothes required for high-altitude flying, became sodden and heavy and almost drowned him. No other crew members survived and only one body — Sgt. George Wilson was recovered.
According to Peacock, “Three of the crew members bailed out of the plane. The three men were Sgt. Wilson, Sgt. Lenti and myself. The parachutes of Wilson and Lenti opened and they landed in the sea close to each other. I landed some distance from them and did not see them again ... just prior to bailing out I glanced toward the forward of the ship, yelled to the radio operator to hurry and saw the pilot and co-pilot leaving their seats. Just as soon as I had left the ship, and passed the tail surfaces, the aircraft exploded and went down in a ball of fire.”
One of the men to parachute, but not survive was ball turret gunner George Wilson. He wrote daily letters home, and from his correspondence — he provides an insight to the training missions over Boykin Springs and later, combat in England.
As they arrived at Alexandria Army Airfield, these men eagerly formed into their new 10-man crews, but as training ended, they would depart the pines unsure if they would survive the war.
In early March 1945, George writes, “We arrived here at Alexandria this afternoon and will be here at least three months. Sure was glad to get away from all that snow and cold of Salt Lake ... I met with the rest of the members of the crew and they seem to be a bunch of swell guys.”
As Wilson and his crew trained, he gives an update to their progress, “We had a new plane today and it was sure nice. We also had a Major along and he said we were doing OK. Our pilot can really fly the plane.”
Later at the end of the month, he describes a mission over the Boykin Springs Ranges, “Last night we were up for 5 hours and dropped 12 bombs. We really have a good bombardier. He put all bombs in the middle of the lighted target.”
Throughout April and May, the tone of Wilson’s letters display excitement of flying long missions across Texas, a demanding yet rewarding flying schedule and a much-anticipated promotion to sergeant. He talks about a spring picnic with the crew where he enjoyed three beers.
As they left for combat, they were part of a 57-crew group and the first Alexandria unit to earn an “excellent” rating from Army Air Force inspectors — a significant milestone for the nascent training base and ranges.
In less than a year, the former plantation at Alexandria and the one-time Civilian Conservation Corps camp at Boykin Springs were producing highly skilled strategic bomber aircrews.
In June, Wilson’s crew arrived in England. George writes, “I am glad to hear that you pray for me — I sure can use them and we sure have a swell time over here and really like it fine so far.”
But as the crew completed six combat mission, the sense of an inevitable death overtakes the B-17 gunner. In his last letter home to his sister, he writes, “I just got back from a 48-hour pass. I met a cute little English girl and had a swell time. Do whatever you want with my car — I don’t give a damn.”
The feeling that their “days were numbered” was felt by many bomber crews during the war.
One of George’s hometown friends (at the same base, but serving on a different plane) Robert Lee echoed the feeling of dread experienced by flying life-or-death missions over well-defended German targets.
After the ill-fated mission and rescue, Peacock recovered from his bailout and returned to the United States. He has since passed away, but in a recent interview with his son, the former B-17 aviator never talked much about the war.
Martin Peacock states, “He was a terrific dad and we presume he suffered from survivor’s guilt to some degree, but led a very productive life as a civilian.”
In a journey to find solace and closure, Sgt. Wilson’s brother Ed devoted much of his life researching the crew’s last mission and tracking down the surviving family members.
Today, Sgt. Wilson is buried at the American Cemetery near Cambridge University. This beautiful, manicured and peaceful 30 acres of English countryside (land donated by the Cambridge University) includes the remains of 3,810 other Americans.
Additionally, on the “Walls of the Missing” 5,127 names are listed — mostly men who perished on bombing missions. It includes the etched names of eight crew members — brothers to Peacock and Wilson — but whose bodies were never recovered.
