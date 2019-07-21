Anna is the story of a young girl who’s wasting her life. Mixed up with the wrong crowd and strung out on drugs, she finds herself in trouble with the law. Instead of being killed, though, she is given a choice to come work for the KGB.
Fast forward a year, and she is now fully trained to carry out Mother Russia’s every order. Under cover as a budding new supermodel (appropriate, since she is played by an actual supermodel), she uses her stealth and feminine wiles to get close to a target, eliminating them with extreme prejudice. Since she didn’t have much choice in this life, though, can she find a way to make it out of the game? Or does the KGB own her forever?
Written and directed by the legendary Luc Besson (‘‘Fifth Element’’), it shows his usual style of fast, visceral action that is fun (and exhausting) to watch.
The locations are gorgeous, the characters interesting, the action is intense. Again, it’s hard not to compare it to ‘‘Red Sparrow,’’ as it is the exact same story, right down to the “surprise” twist ending.
Thankfully this one focused much less on the assassin’s gratuitous use of sexual coercion, something Sparrow really wanted to keep harping on. This was much more a story about a violent femme fatale and her life of espionage during the Cold War, which is what I wanted to see. The story jumps back and forth between the present and the past, making it a little hard to follow, but it does bring some needed mystery to her story.
Actual supermodel Sasha Luss drives this film. She was extremely convincing as the cold-as-ice, cunning Anna Poliatova. For such a pretty face, it was impressive to see how completely she committed to her role and how she sold the bone-rattling fight scenes.
Helen Mirren was fun and inadvertently hilarious as her hard nosed, grizzled KGB handler. Luke Evans played his one role that he does, but he did it well. And Cillian Murphy was his normal self as well, but the two were a great contrast to one another, being the KGB vs the CIA.
All in all, the film was well cast and very well acted.
This film is, of course, very violent. There is lots of fighting and stabbing/impaling/killing with whatever objects this deadly assassin can get her hands on. It is very bloody and sometimes graphic. There is quite a bit of language, and it is quite severe.
There is a small amount of nudity and some allusion to sex acts and innuendo. Thankfully, it was left up to the imagination a lot more than it could have been. There is quite a bit of smoking, some drinking and some drug use.
Although this movie isn’t going to be the biggest film of the year, it was a solid action flick that was a lot of fun to watch.
It was predictable — the story of the KGB assassin is quickly becoming common ground, as so many similar movies are being made these days. It was nice to see less sex and more violence in this one, though.
Luss proved that she can be an impressive and engaging action star, even if she does only seem to have one emotion or facial expression. I imagine this won’t be the last we see of her. If you’re looking for a great action movie, this one is worth looking into.
I give it a killer 7/10.
Not safe for kids or younger teens, but older teens and adults will enjoy the action and suspense.
Rated very R for strong violence, language and some sexual content.
Run time: an exciting 119 minutes.
