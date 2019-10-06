It was a fun morning at Shipley’s Donuts on the last Wednesday of September.
My last count was 16, but more may have slipped in after I left. (Some people have to work.) Leslie from The Lufkin Daily News was there greeting everyone, taking pictures and interviewing. She is a “jewel.” She followed me to the center and took more pictures. I enjoyed visiting with her. She invited me to come to the newsroom to meet everyone. Just finding a time to go is the problem.
Carl from Larkspur was our bingo caller. He does a fantastic job, in spite of the fact I have to send him a reminder each month. Carl, we do appreciate you.
I was pleasantly surprised Friday just before noon when someone caught me in the hall with several seniors bringing in containers full of pull tabs.
We had to have a cart to carry them to Patricia and James Smathers’ car so they can take them home and weigh them to take to the Ronald McDonald Convention in November.
Patricia said they weighed the tabs when they got home and there was 17 pounds — from one person. Thank you so much. Keep those tabs coming in. We have saved tabs for approximately seven years and will continue to do so.
There are still some of our seniors on the sick list. Please pray for Ken Hudson (and caregiver, Sue); Brigitte, good friend who helps me wrap silverware every morning; Doris Harkness, who’s been having some health issues; Charles Rye in Joseph House; and Marilyn is back in the office after a few days out. Pray for all of us. Thanks.
Our C.H.A.R.M. (Community Health Awareness and Resource Meeting) program this month is Joel Redus on Healthy Meal Planning and cooking for one. The meeting will be at 11 a.m. Thursday. Invite a friend and come for this meeting. Sponsored by: Abeldt’s, Southland Rehabilitation Center, Hospice in the Pines, Oceans and A Pineywoods. Thank you ladies for giving of your time.
The movie today was “All Saints” and it was a good movie. Sorry, but only three of us watched. Thank you, Niki for setting it up for us and popping the popcorn. You make a difference in our morning.
Evelyn Barnes is so good to us. She brings sweet snacks almost every bingo day. We appreciate you, Evelyn.
Don’t forget the upcoming “42” Tournament at the Senior Center on Nov. 2. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and games begin at 10 a.m. with six games in the morning and six in the afternoon. Entry fee is $10 and it includes lunch. Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place.
For more information, contact Gwen Allen at 634-5612, Joe Wilson at 632-4100, or call the center at 634-4179.
I’m waiting at the center. Come eat with us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.