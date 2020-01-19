District news. A regular meeting of the Hudson ISD Board of Trustees will be at 6 p.m. Thursday.
A public hearing on the Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) will be held during the meeting in the Hudson ISD Board Room located behind the administration building at 6735 Ted Trout Drive.
Monday is a teacher in-service day and a holiday for students.
Peavy/Bonner Night at the high school basketball games will be Friday. The JV teams play at 4:30 p.m. The girls’ varsity team will start at approximately 6 p.m. and the varsity boys team around 7:15 p.m. Peavy and Bonner students will get in free.
