Forty members were selected from the BGCDET for the Holiday Shopping Spree at Old Navy in Lufkin on Nov. 25. Shopping started at 9 a.m. and each child received $100 to spend at old Navy and 50% off their entire purchase.
Old Navy is a National Partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America and does campaigns throughout the year to help raise money nationally for Boys & Girls Clubs.
Children were identified from club membership in the greatest need and their parents helped prioritize what each child needed. The club hopes to do this on an annual basis.
Boys & Girls Club board members, local club advisory members and staff volunteered their time to help find sizes and make outfits for each youth.
