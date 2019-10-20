The Halloween Health Fair is Friday at the Senior Center (Lufkin), 2801 Valley Ave.
Rebecca Dilday with Hospice in the Pines has worked hard putting this together and we don’t want to disappoint her, so come out and support her efforts. There will be a prize for the best decorated booth, and a first-, second- and third-place prize for the best costume. And there will lots of “freebies.” We look forward to our Health Fair each year. See you here from 9 a.m. until noon.
Our C.H.A.R.M. speaker was Joel Redus from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and he gave a good speech on preparing healthy meals and cooking for one. It was an interesting program.
Then, of course, the “charming” ladies brought worlds of door prizes. I even won one this month; in fact, my name was the first one drawn. I got a small tin bucket full of delicious candies and a $10 gift card to Walmart. Wow.
Thank you nice ladies — Rebecca (Hospice in the Pines), Kirsten (Southland Health & Rehab), Frankie (Post Acute Medical with CHI), Becky (A Pineywoods) and Kendall (Abeldt’s Pharmacy). You do a super job every month.
Following C.H.A.R.M. and lunch, Jenny Horton with Affinity Hospice has created a fun and stimulating horse racing game for seniors. It entices exercise, strategic thinking and they can win snacks, necessities and other prizes.
The ladies are winners: Martha Campbell, Doris Harkness, Wilma Mettlen, Shirley McCool and a newcomer to the center “family,” whose name has slipped my mind. Sorry. (I’m in the right place — senior moments.)
Don’t forget the “42” Tournament at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2. Games start promptly at 10 a.m. There is an entry fee of $10, which includes lunch. Trophies will be awarded at the end of the tournament.
James and Patricia Smathers have been overwhelmed with the amount of pull tabs that have been brought in at the last minute. In fact, they don’t have enough “buckets” to weigh them in or to take to the convention.
Patricia says we have well over 100 pounds. They need Kitty Litter plastic buckets so if you have any, bring them to the center. Let’s don’t let the lack of these buckets stop us from helping get those tabs to Ronald McDonald House to help families out with their financial help. Thank you, everyone. You have made a difference.
Come check us out, eat with us and fellowship at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
