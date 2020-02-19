The next generation of East Texas leaders can now apply for the chance to be a part of the Leadership Tomorrow Class of 2020-21 during their junior year of high school.
“We are building them up to be great leaders here in Angelina County. Not only for their peers, but for their futures,” said Ashley Berry, director of Leadership Programs. “We are teaching them to be leaders of the future.”
Applications can be downloaded at lufkintexas.org/main/leadership-tomorrow, along with a brochure showcasing more info about the annual program. The applications also are available at high school counselors’ offices and the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce at 1615 S. Chestnut St. The deadline to apply is April 3.
Leadership Tomorrow, hosted by the Chamber, is a seven-month program designed for high school, private school, charter school and home school juniors in Angelina County.
Students have the benefit of learning about Angelina County firsthand, exploring possible career opportunities that exist in this area, and giving back to the community through volunteer service and projects.
The class year will begin with a reception in October to welcome students and to thank their sponsors. During the following seven months, students will attend a total of five sessions that focus on social services, health care, education, quality of life, local economy, financial services and government in Angelina County. During this time, the students also will work on three community volunteer projects and close out the year with graduation in April.
For more information, contact Berry at ABerry@LufkinTexas.org or 634-6644.
The Angelina County Drug-Free All-Stars will host a fundraising night at Whataburger on Loop 287 and state Highway 94.
The Drug-Free All-Stars are a group of high school seniors throughout Angelina County that are selected to serve as role models for their community by living a tobacco-, drug- and alcohol-free lifestyle. The fundraiser will include dine-in or drive-thru orders.
The Angelina County A&M Mothers’ Club Scholarship application for the 2020-21 school year is now available.
Any Texas A&M University student from Angelina County who has completed 60 credit hours may apply. You can request an application by sending an email to Laura Scott at lscott@huntingtonisd.com. The application and supporting documents are due by 6 p.m. April 13.
The Texas Forestry Museum invites East Texas families to visit throughout spring break to enjoy some fun, free activities. Families will find clues to solve a mysterious case of a troublesome animal in The Museum Mystery activity.
Also, families will explore the museum’s lawn games, Wildscape Trail, Nature Playscape and indoor interactive exhibits from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day during the week of spring break, March 7-14. For more information, call 632-9535.
The Junior League of Lufkin’s Touch a Truck event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
This is a free event and a unique opportunity for children to explore all types of vehicles, including public service, emergency, utility, construction, landscaping, transportation and delivery.
Children will be allowed to touch their favorite vehicles, get behind the wheel and meet the people who help to build, protect and serve this community.
Games, activities and food trucks will be available. A $5 wristband for kids includes face painting, bounce houses, petting zoo, pony rides and games.
For more information, contact Sarah Alvis at touchatruck@juniorleagueoflufkin.org or 337-351-9459, or visit juniorleagueoflufkin.org.
