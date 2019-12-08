The Thanksgiving Party was a huge success. Wendy read us some funny stories and several of us listed what we are thankful for and we learned that most of us are thankful for the same things — the center, for one. Also, our family, church good health, God and many other blessings.
If you will look on Angelina County Senior Center Facebook page, you can read (and laugh at the funny fill-in-the-blank stories Wendy read to us). We had a traditional Thanksgiving dinner after games.
I need to correct our closing dates for the Christmas holidays. We will be closed Dec. 25, 26 and 27. We will have our Christmas Party on Dec. 23 and I think there are going to be a couple of nice surprises. Make plans to be here; the time will be announced later.
The Christmas tree is in the entrance hall. Little tabletop trees on the tables. Looking a lot like Christmas.
Four of us watched a movie — “Faith Like Potatoes” — and enjoyed popcorn.
Nikki will do nails Monday, and bingo is at 10 a.m., essential oils is Tuesday at 10 a.m., Christmas party (Exercise Class only, please) Wednesday, bingo, then CHARM Thursday at 10 a.m., also, Grief Support Group at 11:45 a.m., gospel music at 10 a.m. on Friday and “42” on Tuesday and Friday after lunch.
My computer is dealing me trouble tonight, so I’m cutting this short.
See you at the center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.