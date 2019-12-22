As a pharmacist, you may think my Christmas wish list would include things like a sharp, new No. 2 pencil or a monogrammed mortar and pestle, but you would be profoundly mistaken.
While every good druggist does enjoy a precisely pointed writing utensil, my Christmas list is a bit more altruistic and mutually beneficial to both pharmacist and patient. Therefore, as I scribbled out my letter to Santa this year, I decided to share just a few of my biggest desires as a pharmacist with you.
This year, I wish for:
1. A new pencil and paper — this is not what you think. These writing instruments will actually be for you so you can make a list of all your current medications.
A comprehensive medication list should accompany you to all doctor’s visits and be readily available should an emergency or hospitalization occur. How much more insight or clarity could I offer to a customer asking about their medications if only a medication list were present?
If you do not have one, make one at your earliest opportunity. Remember to include all drug allergies and over-the-counter items that you take as well.
2. Every person to be vaccinated against influenza. Yes it’s a little late in the season but it’s really never too late to get your annual flu shot. While peak flu season generally runs from December to February, it can definitely persist into the spring.
Most insurance plans cover flu vaccines at least in part while Medicare pays for it completely. While you’re at it, ask your pharmacist what other vaccines you are eligible to receive.
3. The closure of the Medicare D doughnut hole. The coverage gap (or doughnut hole) portion of the Medicare D benefit structure has long perplexed and frustrated patients and pharmacists alike.
While this particular Christmas wish of mine will likely never come true, Medicare D has at least made the coverage gap slightly more manageable for 2020. Enrollees will enter the doughnut hole $200 later next year ($3,820 in 2019 vs $4,020 in 2020).
Further, Medicare will soon cover 75% of generic drug cost in the gap, up from 63% in 2019.
These changes certainly aren’t drastic, but every little bit helps our community of seniors.
4. All patients to consider themselves part of their own health care team. Yes, primary care doctors, specialists, surgeons, pharmacists, nurses, etc. should all be involved in decisions that affect the care of a patient.
However, you as the patient should feel empowered to educate yourself, ask questions and advocate for yourself. This includes being a part of your health care solution — i.e. participating in diet and lifestyle modifications like smoking cessation or exercise and, of course, taking your medication as prescribed.
Have a merry Christmas and a healthy 2020. See you next year.
