The Newton County Historical Commission will host the Newton County Genealogy Conference on Feb. 21-22, according to commission chairman John Jefferson.
The genealogical, history and family history presentations will be held in the Iris and Anne Howard Civic Center on 213 E. Court St. in Newton. The conference will be from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 21 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 22.
The cost is $20, which includes breakfast, snacks and box lunches, as well as the cost of the conference. To pre-register, contact Terri Woods by Monday at (409) 379-2109 or terri.nchc@yahoo.com.
The Feb. 21 schedule: 2 p.m., Carolyn Spears will discuss “George Louis Crocket.” She will be followed by Stanley Fletcher, of Leesville, on “The Inlaws and Outlaws of the Neutral Ground.”
At 4 p.m., John Johnson, co-chair of the Jasper County Historical Commission, will discuss “The Railroads of Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Louisiana.”
The Feb. 22 schedule opens at 9 a.m. with Fletcher discussing “Steamboats of the Sabine River,” followed by Nelta Nolen talking about “Researching in Louisiana” at 10 a.m. Either Mary Elizabeth Fortenberry or Alene Dunn will explain “The Intricacies of Applying to DAR” at 11 a.m.
At 11:30 a.m. Kathy Hillman and others will tell the audience about “Applying to Civil War Heritage Societies (for North and South).”
Conference organizer Dickie Dixon will serve as the keynote speaker during the lunch break between 11:50 a.m. and 1 p.m., elaborating the details of “Mechanics Liens: A Wealth of Information for Genealogists, Historians and Preservationists.”
Following lunch, Sherrie Leach will speak at 1 p.m. about “My Family’s Connections to the Texas Revolution.” Patti Huff Smith will speak at 2 p.m. on “Family Patterns.” George Avery will end the day with his discussion “Adding Archeological Context to Genealogy: Excavations at Shankleville.”
Herman Wright, of Jasper, and Jamie Carter Bollich, of Beaumont, will serve as members of a panel discussion titled “A Celebration of Freedom Colonies” at 4 p.m. Feb. 17 for the Angelina County Genealogical Society meeting in the Community Meeting Room of Kurth Memorial Library, 706 S. Raguet St. in Lufkin. Residents or historians from Trinity County also are invited to talk about Nigton as a freedom colony.
Bollich and Wright will then serve on a panel discussion about freedom colonies in Texas at the Feb. 28 meeting of the Texas State Historical Association in Austin.
Some of the land Herman owns in Jasper County was once the location of the Mount Union freedom colony. For more information, contact Bollich at jamiebollich@yahoo.com.
At 6 p.m. Feb. 17, former Lufkin ISD administrator Joe Deason will discuss ‘‘Legacy,’’ a historical novel about his life in the Fellowship Hall of Keltys United Methodist Church on 1867 Old Mill Road in Lufkin.
For more information, contact the Rev. Cindy Doran at 852-4123 or keltysumc@hotmail.com, or Dixon at 671-1419 or dixonhershel51@gmail.com.
