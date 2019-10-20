Flu season is scary.
Pardon the cheesy metaphor, but the correlation between a holiday focused on giving others the spooks and a preventable virus that makes you feel like a zombie is low-hanging fruit.
I am of course referring to Halloween and influenza, or the flu — which, unfortunately, should be just as much a part of October as candy corn, hayrides and pumpkins. Let me explain.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines flu season as we know it as peaking generally between December and March. While influenza pops up here and there across the United States at various times during the year, late fall and winter continually see the majority of flu cases.
And again, generally speaking, October is the month when flu activity begins in earnest each season. With 48.8 million flu cases in 2017-18 and just shy of 80,000 fatalities from influenza during that time according to the CDC, vaccination should be a must for the majority of folks.
Conflicting recommendations surrounding the optimal time to receive a flu shot are not hard to find, but the CDC provides a clear answer: October, October, October.
Because the flu shot takes approximately two weeks to establish full protective capacity, receiving a flu vaccine in October allows your body to be ready prior to peak season. Make no mistake, it is still beneficial to get a flu shot at any point while the vaccine is available, but being vaccinated prior to Halloween is without a doubt the best strategy.
Vaccination occurring in August and early September may not be ideal, however, due to flu activity extending into May some years. Early vaccination like this may not protect you fully into the latter months of the season.
It is important to remember that the flu vaccine cannot cause the flu. Getting the flu after receiving the vaccine means that you were potentially exposed either before you got the shot or during the 14-day antibody building process that your body undergoes to establish full protection.
All persons over 6 months of age should receive an annual flu shot with very few exceptions. If you are in doubt as to if you should receive a vaccine, talk to your pharmacist.
Influenza can be serious and potentially life-threatening among the most vulnerable in our communities. Individuals with chronic respiratory disease, heart disease or compromised immune systems, pregnant women, young children and adults 65 years and older are at highest risk.
Some pediatric patients will require two doses of flu vaccine separated by a month for the best protection.
It may be necessary to start the vaccine earlier than October for these youngsters in order to have the series completed before they trick-or-treat.
Individuals age 65 and older should receive the high-dose vaccine if possible. The high-dose formulation delivers four times the amount of flu antigen, which leads to a more robust immune response in senior adults.
Remember, flu season is scary. October is dwindling, so get your flu vaccine before Halloween for your best chance at protection.
