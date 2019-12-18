The University of Texas at Tyler recognized more than 1,300 graduates during Fall 2019 Commencement Dec. 13–14. The following local residents have earned their degree from the university.
Lilliana Giselle Escobedo, of Lufkin, earned her Bachelor of Arts in English.
Ebony Ja’Von Griffin, of Alto, earned a Bachelor of Science in biology.
Ghazi Balis, of Lufkin, earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Myeshia Lasha Salter, of Lufkin, earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Tamra Dale Jackson, of Lufkin, earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Brent Blayton Graham, of Lufkin, earned his Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Catherine Elizabeth Rich, of Lufkin, earned her Bachelor of Science in general business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.