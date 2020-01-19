Good morning. Has everyone dried out yet? Been a wet week. I was glad the sun came out a few times.
We had a couple of donations for bingo and as always, we are grateful. Gabe at The Medicine Shoppe is so faithful to donate once each month. Thanks, Gabe.
Another “anonymous” donation of some nice jewelry was passed along. Thank you.
Lorrie and I attended the DETCOG dedication of their beautiful new building. The DETCOG office was previously in Jasper and we seldom saw the staff. Hopefully we will be seeing some of them more often.
The building is at 1405 Kurth Drive. If you happen out that way, be sure and look at it.
Our center is funded by DETCOG. Thank you, also.
Wendy made wassail for us this morning. Wassail is usually a Christmas drink, but it was good this morning and I heard a lot of comments on those who gathered around. Wendy did a great job.
A local church donated gloves and a bottle of body wash/lotion for some of our Meals on Wheels people. It was a nice gesture and we appreciate it.
If we ever need prayers, we need them now. With the flu on a rampage, please keep our Meals on Wheels drivers in your prayers.
They are out in the cold and rainy weather faithfully delivering meals to our shut-ins. They are to be highly praised for their work.
This morning there were games going on and also a few watched a movie and had popcorn. If you like to play games, come along and maybe we can get game day started again.
And after lunch, on Tuesdays there is a nice crowd playing “42.” Joe and Gwen sure would welcome newcomers to play each Tuesday and Friday at noon. Think about it, then come and join in the fun.
Nancy and Nancy were here for bingo again Monday. These ladies do a super job. Michelle Lockhart from Hospice in the Pines will be here for the next bingo session on Thursday. We look forward to Michelle coming. She makes the game fun, too.
Exercise class has held it’s own even during the holidays. Last Wednesday there was 38 for exercise class. Sheila is still doing a great job keeping those exercisers busy. She is adding new “steps” to some of the exercises.
She would love to welcome any newcomers to the class, which meets every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Remember, if you come three sessions in a row, you will “earn” a free T-shirt that has “Get Fit” on it.
Our gospel music crowd has been in a slump lately. Can’t really blame it on the weather or sickness. Our people have let Lorrie down by not getting up and leading a song. They just make a request. Please come and help us out.
Janet Thomas has been so faithful to come and play the piano for us. We also welcome any of you readers out there to come and bring your CDs and sing specials for us. We are always uplifted from singing the hymns in the “Heavenly Highways Hymnal.”
It sets our mood for the weekend. Gospel music starts at 10 a.m. every Friday.
Have a great week. See you soon.
