Susan Cardwell and Pam Fieldcamp let me know their dad, Bill Beaver, celebrated his 100th birthday on July 21. The occasion was marked with family and friends. Maybe we will celebrate again at 105. I heard that Bill was honored last Sunday, which was his birthday, at First United Methodist Church.
Ernest and I went to the grand opening of The Mantooth House on Sunday. They had a good crowd and house warming gifts were piled in the corner.
Kelley Moore, board member, and husband David Moore were greeting the guests. Board members are: Judge Bob Inselmann, Kelley Moore, Maureen Hafernick, Melvin Hicks, Adam Lowther, Chelsey Glenn, Theresa McKewen, Jeff Bates, Whitney Smith and Jeremy Nettles.
This is a sober living place for eight women to rehab with a friendly and family atmosphere. The idea is to help them re-enter the work force and start anew with assistance to job skill training and again living that life of recovery.
This was from Peggilu Garrett Woodward: “Hi Lufkin Friends, I am in Lufkin for most of this week as we are moving Dr. Bob and Marguerite Garrett to assisted living in Waco to be close to us. They are both 93 years old and needing more care. We hope this is the only move they need to make. I am sad as I realize I won’t have many reasons to come back. I miss all of you so much, but God is blessing us in many ways in Waco. Come see me.”
The beautiful flowers in the sanctuary at First Baptist Church were in honor of Dr. Bob and Marguerite Garrett. This was their last Sunday at church before the move to Waco. I called and talked to Dr. Garrett and their last day in Lufkin was Aug. 2. They are moving to The Delaney at Lake Waco into The Hamlets, which are assisted living. He said that they had been in Lufkin for 26 years. They will be in Waco near daughter Peggilu and Douglas Woodward, Dr. David Garrett and their son Dr. Bob Garrett, who is a professor in Dallas. Granddaughter Ruth is working for an accounting firm in north Dallas. We wish them the best and will miss them.
I read about Second Helpings and Sheila Telford called me about this nonprofit community-based organization having a meeting at 5 p.m. today in the game room at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center.
The organization collects extra food from four campuses of LISD and repurposes the extra food that would be discarded by kitchens in the school district. The group then gives the food to individuals and organizations in Angelina County.
Now, they are expanding to form Second Sacks, which will prepare food for the children over the weekends with non-perishables. Volunteers are needed and they would like for people to come to this meeting to learn how they can help. Contact info is: secondhelpingsofangelina@gmail.com.
The Lufkin Dance Club’s monthly dance will be Friday at the SPJST Lodge. The dance will be from 7-10 p.m. with entertainment by Martha White and the East Texas Boys. The dance theme will be “Beach Party.”
Admission is $7 for members and $8 for non-members. Annual membership is available for $15 per person. Please bring a covered dish for sharing beginning at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited. Come join the fun.
Date lunch at Brookshire Brothers Deli was enjoyed by Liz and Kenneth Jeffrey, Jackie and Jerry Simms and me and Ernest. Also saw Travis Maroney in the checkout line. He hugged my neck.
Jackie Smith Simms told me that daughter Marlene Smith Glover and her daughter Jade were in Lufkin from Paris, Tennessee, for a short weekend and celebrated an early 50th birthday with her sister Shonna Smith Oliver.
Water sport activities for the Rowe family began in 1967 and continued this past weekend as Thomas Rowe, age 2 years and 9 months, and his brother Hudson Rowe, age 5 years and 10 months, rode the kneeboard at Lake Sam Rayburn.
Excellent instructors were dad Chad Rowe, granddad Ernie Rowe, great-granddad Ernest, their mother Megan and great-aunt Julie Jumper-Morris. A fun time was had by all.
Here I go with a small world story. Son-in-law Rocky was at the recycle bins with boxes that he shared with Jennifer Williamson, who was looking for boxes to pack to move.
She and husband Stephen Williamson are moving to Abilene, where he is the American Red Cross Disaster Services Manager for Big Country Region in Abilene, which includes 12 surrounding counties. Jennifer teaches resource math at Thomas J. Rush Elementary School in Nacogdoches and knew Terri Garcia, who teaches at the same school.
We met Terri at the brunch that she gave for niece Shelby Garcia, bride-elect to our great-nephew Jeremy Murphy. The Williamson’s daughter, Shaeleigh, will transfer from Anderson in Lufkin to Abilene ISD Maddison Middle School where she will be in the sixth grade.
Julie also met our across-the-street neighbors, Karen McIntosh Stubblefield, who attended our Nancy Jumper Herde’s wedding with her husband Scott Stubblefield. Nancy and Karen met in Washington, D.C. You never know when you will find someone that knows a person in Lufkin.
You are never too old. Those words are so true. Joe McClain, 87 years old, plays at Neches Pines golf course. He was playing with Bud Still and Joey Alexander on Aug. 1 and shot 69. Both of his partners were much younger and not very happy that an 87-year-old man beat them.
