The centers have been closed this week for spring break, but a lot went on Monday.
Since we would be closed on Tuesday, March 10, which was my birthday, we celebrated it Monday. Sheila had bought a birthday cake and there was several gifts and birthday cards and wishes. Thanks to all who gave.
Also celebrating the same birthday with me was Arlena Wilson and Evelyn Rice.
We are still collecting pull tabs and a few have come in. Don’t forget to bring them because we have collected them for maybe 10 years and it’s for a good cause.
It was so good to see Karen Robinson made her way back to gospel music and brought that “Mississippi Squirrel” with her. That made our day, Karen. She also played the guitar and sang for us, and brought a friend, too.
“Smile — you may be on candid camera.” Sheila is going to be taking pictures at random and will be posting them on the Spotlight bulletin board.
Gwen rode with Crystal on her Meals on Wheels route and I’m anxious to find out what she thought of it. Crystal has about 72 meals to deliver every day, but with the center being closed for four days, she had to deliver a hot meal plus four frozen meals. That was a full days delivery. How ’bout that Gwen?
There are some new “42” players and Joe is pleading for more. You would enjoy the fun, food and fellowship of those folks if you would just give it a try. Lynda Davis has made some very pretty table covers for the tables. Thanks, Lynda.
Twelve players played baseball after lunch Monday, plus the umpire (referee?) and scorekeeper. It was an exciting game with one team “stealing” bases too often. The rules had to be changed. Good game, Sheila. Stay every Monday after lunch and have fun playing bowling or baseball.
I’m sure I will enjoy my “vacation,” but I will miss everyone and will be happy when I’m back among the center family. Until then, I am hoping to see some new faces when I do get back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.