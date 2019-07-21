The 1964 girls met at the home of Terry Jo Gipson for lunch. Those attending were: JoJo Kennedy, Jan Gangstad, Sheila Wood, Susan Simpson, Cathy Wallace, Jo Lynn Scarborough, Sarah Murray and Martha Kartye. The lunch lasted a very long time with all of the visiting.
Eating at Cracker Barrel were: Lois Gunn had her grandsons, Brandon (13) and Collin Butler (10) and Tripp Hodge (9) from Tomball, June and Sonny Clement, Olivia and Charles Deaton and Michelle Deaton. Michelle wanted us to go to Starbucks and visit. We told her it is was too late for coffee and we would do it some other night. I had wanted to see the “20/20” on the “Last Days of John F. Kennedy, Jr’s Life.” Michelle was shopping the hats and clothes at Cracker Barrel.
I called Lois and found out that she had entertained the boys for a week. They went to Splash Kingdom in Nacogdoches, Hijinx, the movies, built a fort and they helped her do some yard work. Granddaughter Meredith Hodge (6) came with their boxer dog Ajax for two weeks while her parents were on vacation in Mexico. They loved their granddad Bill Gunn and made a trip to the cemetery.
You never know what kind of adventure I will do. The latest was the Cheetos sandwich at KFC. Julie and Rocky would not try it, but my granddaughters had challenged me to try one first. Sarah and Isabelle got pictures of me with the sandwich, and it was good. The Cheetos sauce was a little too much, but I guess not many had ordered it. I told them that I could not have eaten it in the car and told the granddaughters that, too. Glad that we went inside. I might go back and try it again because Cheetos are my “soul food.” It had a big thick piece of fried chicken and the Cheetos on top. Thanks, KFC.
Laura Leigh Hughey, of Houston, daughter of Brian and Karen (Newsom) Hughey, originally from Lufkin, now from Kingwood, married James Russell Keith III, from Houston, on May 4, 2019, at a 6 p.m. ceremony at West University United Methodist Church in Houston followed by a reception at the Crystal Ballroom at The Rice. They met while attending Texas State University. Laura is the granddaughter of Harold (Sonny) Newsom and the late Geneva Newsom and Dorothy Hughey and the late H.L. (Doc) Hughey, all of Lufkin. The couple honeymooned in Italy.
Granddaughters from Missoula, Montana, Kaia (4 years old) and Makena (2 years old) are in Texas for about 2 weeks. This is their annual Camp Texas time. Splitting their time between Wayne (Granddaddy) and Lisa (Layla) Haglund and Kenneth (Pops) and Liz (GiGi) Jeffrey. They came to Texas with Mom, Jennifer Bell, who came in for cousin Elliott’s first birthday party. Elliott is Jacquelyn and Kevin Block’s baby. They live in Dallas. Kaia and Makena’s dad is Dr. Darin Bell.
I caused some of the rain. I went to the car wash and no one was in line. Just 45 minutes later the bottom dropped out while I was at Belk and it rained. I saw Vickie Evans going in with her coupon for her birthday to get her present. Came to 1212 Reen and no rain.
Susan Elliott, of Austin, and Helen Elliott Mayo, of League City, were in town visiting their parents Joseph and Rosalie Elliott. Joseph retired from the oil business and the next week became the Kurth school crossing guard for 32 years. They are living at Parkwood in the Pines and enjoy it.
Our condolences to Rosemary Varsey and her family on the death of her son Ryan Exnicious in Pasadena.
The Mantooth House (a sober living facility) is having its open house from 1-3 p.m. July 28 at 501 Mantooth for guests to bring a housewarming gift. They have selected things at Target under Mantooth House Sober Living and The Mantooth House & Charity Registry. You might remember them with a gift.
I got my Bettys mixed up. Betty Ramsey Stewart was in the doctor’s office, not Betty Alexander Wood. Both worked at Lufkin Industries. Betty Alexander Wood will be 90 on Aug. 3 and her family will be giving her a party on Aug. 14.
This trip to Dr. Sean Moran, I signed the Texas Medical Power of Attorney Designation of Health Care Agent form. Sharon Hancock and Maxine Peters-Giles were my witnesses. Maxine has Compro-Tax & Insurance on East Denman.
I charged my Panther football tickets online, and when my statement came, there was a charge from “University Tickets” from New York. I called and was embarrassed that it was my Panther tickets. If you see a charge like that, it will save you a phone call. Chyrll Smithhart printed them for me and I picked them up. Remember, if you go in person on Aug. 5, they will be at 701 N. First St. in the former Stallion building.
Kay Highnote called me about blanching peas. She and Jerry found some in Alto. I am looking for purple hull peas. Kay sent me a hands-free baggy holder. I am anxious to use it.
The Texas Forestry Museum is having their Feast in the Forest at 6 p.m. Aug. 1. Dress is casual and dinner is provided by Tomé Catering. There will be a dessert and silent auction and games for the children. Tickets are $50 each. This is their fourth year.
