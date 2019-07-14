The East Texas Writers Guild’s 15th annual Summer Writing Conference, “Boot Camp for Writers,” is set for 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tyler Junior College West Campus, 1530 S SW Loop 323 in Tyler.
Targeted for writers of all genres, the conference will include the tools and information necessary to improve the craft of writing, as well as offer the opportunity to network with fellow writers.
Speakers and their topics include Reavis Z. Wortham, Lessons I Didn’t Know I Should Learn; Sally Berneathy, Fortune, Editors and Readers Favor Those Who Write Correct English; Suzette Doescher, How to Write About Crazy People Like You Know What You’re Writing About; and Tex Thompson, Prose P90X: Ten Steps to a Leaner, Cleaner, Meaner Manuscript. Each speaking session will be followed by a question and answer period.
The conference fee, including lunch, is $65 for members of the East Texas Writer’s Guild and $75 for non-members. The student rate is $25.
Register online at etwritersguild.org or at the door.
