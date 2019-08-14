Several area school districts have announced changes to their policies for serving meals to children for the 2019-20 school year.
For more information about student nutrition services, parents in the:
■ Lufkin school district should contact Olga Ramos, 915 Virgil St., Lufkin, 630-4207 or email oramos@lufkinisd.org.
■ Huntington school district should contact Samantha McElroy, PO Box 328 Huntington, 876-4287 ext. 2110.
■ Hudson school district should contact Karen Hutto, 6735 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, 875-9217.
Monica Fuller can be reached at the same number or at monicafuller@hudsonisd.org.
■ Diboll school district should contact Kerri Sanford, 215 N. Temple Drive, Diboll, at ksanford@dibollisd.org.
■ Zavalla school district should contact Sue Fletcher, at 897-3599 or at sfletcher@zavallaisd.org.
■ Pineywoods Community Academy should contact Darcy Haden at dhaden@pcacharter.net.
Four Angelina County students were named to the President’s Honor Roll for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Texas at Tyler.
To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, a student must have completed, in one semester, 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit with a grade of “A” in all courses.
Students from Lufkin making the honor roll were Payton Foster, Brandy Romano and Murphy McDermott. Jennifer Cockrell from Pollok also earned a spot on the honor roll.
Three Angelina County students were named to the Dean’s Listfor the spring 2019 semester at the University of Texas at Tyler.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit in the awarding semester with a grade point average of at least 3.75.
Lufkin students earning a spot on the list were Natasha Carcano and Rhema Odum. Jo Baker of Huntington also made the list.
