We had a great morning having fun with Sheila Seaman, our new activity director. We covered Kleenex boxes and cereal boxes for our Valentine Party. Sheila has all kinds of new activities for us. We will have the February activity calendar (and the menus) out soon. Plan to come and join us in the fun times that are coming up.
There will be a crafting corner and Reading Club in the near future. Also, new things are coming for our Friday gospel singing. You won’t want to miss out on this.
Another upcoming event will be our first Valentine Sweet Heart Dance from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 14 at the center. Put on those dancing shoes and join us.
A special lady donated several bingo/door prizes and we thank her very much. She is a librarian at Huntington schools and had seen my email in the newspaper and contacted me. We always welcome any donations for our bingo prizes. We’ve also had some monetary donations recently, and for those we are grateful. If it were not for regular donors, we could not have bingo twice a week.
Again, we thank Starbucks for the morning sandwiches. One lady came to me Monday morning and said, “No breakfast sandwiches today?” So, Starbucks, we miss the treats when Jimmie doesn’t bring us any. Thank you again.
I attended the LIFT meeting at Gipson Funeral Home today and counted 21 connected to our center that were there. It is nice of Gipson’s to sponsor this luncheon each month. There is always a good speaker/program. Thanks, Gipson employees. Nancy, you do a great service for us.
As always, I’ll be looking for you “couch potatoes” to come and have lunch with me any Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m.
