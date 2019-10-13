District news. Hudson students will have a three-day weekend. Monday is a student holiday and a staff in-service day.
The next meeting of the Hudson ISD School Board will be at 6 p.m. Thursday in the board room behind the administration building. The meeting is open to the public.
Bonner Elementary news. Thursday afternoon you may pick up your child’s report card between 4:30-6 p.m. in their classroom.
The Media Center will have a Book Fair from Tuesday to Oct. 21. The Book Fair will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on school days. It will open extended hours 4-6 p.m. on Report Card Day, so come shop the book fair before visiting your child’s classroom.
Peavy Primary news. Report Cards can be picked up at in the classrooms at Peavy between 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Fall pictures will be taken on Friday.
