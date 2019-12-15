Editor’s note: The following series explores the Boykin Springs military range and cantonment near the Neches River. During World War II, more than 40 Army Air Corps service members operated the isolated “high altitude precision strategic bombing” proving ground used by hundreds of B-17 “Flying Fortress” aircrews stationed at Alexandria Army Airfield.
“And some of us have got to die. I’m not trying to tell you not to be afraid. Fear is normal. But stop worrying about it and about yourselves. Stop making plans. Forget about going home. Consider yourselves already dead. Once you accept that idea, it won’t be so tough.”
— Gregory Peck (as Gen. Frank Savage)
In the classic World War II movie, ‘‘Twelve O’Clock High,’’ the central character played by actor Gregory Peck, was actually based on a real person — Gen. Frank Armstrong, an exceptional aviator who would eventually lead B-17 training over the Piney Woods.
With unparalleled footage of wartime air-to-air dogfights and bombing missions, it remains the quintessential bomber movie. Additionally, dozens of surplus B-17s were used in the film and in one case, a stunt pilot belly-landed a B-17 to simulate a war-damaged aircraft returning to its base in England.
In 1949, the movie won Academy Awards for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Sound Recording. Additionally it was nominated for Best Actor (Gregory Peck) and Best Picture. Peck would later receive the New York Film Critics’ Circle Award for Best Actor.
The normally taciturn, airpower legend Gen. Curtis LeMay perhaps gave it the best complement when after viewing the movie simply stated, “I could not find anything wrong with it.”
A common refrain among the airmen, the warning “twelve o’clock high” communicated the location of enemy fighters. Using the numbers of a clock face as a reference, “twelve o’clock” meant a fighter was in front of the bomber, while “six o’clock” indicated a threat closing from the tail aspect of the aircraft.
Even though the B-17 bristled with machine guns, the least-defended quadrant (until the later addition of a chin-mounted turret) was the nose of the bomber. Therefore, attacking German fighters would gain altitude and attack head on, thus “fighters at twelve o’clock high!” was a common battle cry and a fitting name for a World War II screenplay.
Based on real events and people, the movie showcased Armstrong’s wartime leadership as he assumed command over the struggling, “hard luck” 306th bomb group. It depicts the first B-17 bombers in England and the tremendous losses they suffered.
The outgoing commander, Col. Charles B. Overacker, is relieved due to a lack of aircrew discipline, poor bombing performance, low morale and a perception he had become “too close” to his men. The 306th then undergoes a transformation under the strict, mission-focused and results-orientated leadership style of disciplinarian Armstrong.
Amazingly, within two months, the 306th is recognized as the most effective B-17 unit in England and becomes the first American group to bomb Germany.
In his defense, Overacker believed (like many airpower advocates) that these early bomber crews were not adequately prepared stateside for the missions they faced once they arrived in England.
For example, on one early bombing mission of Nazi submarine pens in France, 8th Air Force leaders mandated a low-altitude attack (overriding Overacker’s objections). It was thought bombing effectiveness would improve, however the lower altitudes meant slower speeds for the bombers and thus more exposure over the target area — resulting in devastating losses.
Overacker’s recommendations were eventually adopted by the Army Air Force, but only after his removal from command. In 1943, the creation of Alexandria Army Airfield and the Boykin Springs ranges was in part due to his emphasis on operational crew training and improved “high altitude” bombing proficiency.
Per the Office of Air Force History, the decision was made to “abandoned the practice of giving full operational training at single stations in favor of a three-phase plan of training ... and operate from squadron-sized airfields under simulated operational conditions.” To implement these changes, the bombers desperately needed bombing and gunnery ranges.
Highlighted by Air Force headquarters as “the limiting factor” in preparing bomber crews for combat, there were simply not enough of them — conflicting land interests, too expensive (especially along the East Coast), too small or not located in an area conducive to flying.
Therefore, the coveted pineland target area between the Neches and Angelina rivers became absolutely critical in implementing the Air Force’s new operational training strategy.
Staffed and led by returning combat aviators, Alexandria-based airmen implemented the lessons learned by early B-17 combat pioneers. Later, Armstrong would return to the states and oversee the newly opened Louisiana Airfield and its Boykin Springs high-altitude bombing ranges.
Ironically, these Piney Woods training bases reflected an operationally focused concept initiated in part by Overacker, the unceremoniously fired officer Armstrong had replaced in England just a year earlier.
