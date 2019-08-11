The Lufkin/Nacogdoches Chapter of TIFA, or Texas Inmate Families Association, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Christian Life Center of First Baptist Church, 411 North St.
Open to all families with an incarcerated loved one, meetings include a potluck, games and roundtable discussion.
The local chapter is celebrating its fourth anniversary this month of providing support and education to families.
Meetings are free of charge and held on the second Tuesday of every month. Park on the north side of the church and look for the TIFA sign. For more information, call 936-634-2181 or 936-465-6564.
SPJST
SPJST will hold its monthly dance on Friday at the SPJST Lodge, 197 Hughes Road. The public is invited to attend a covered dish dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing from 7-10 p.m. to the music of The Glenn Lenderman Band. Bring a covered dish and enjoy the family atmosphere while dining and dancing.
Christian Men’s Job Corps
The Christian Men’s Job Corps is accepting applications from men who need job skills that is free to participants. The next class is Aug. 26.
The classes include job skills, computer skills, money management and other classes in a Christian environment.
The program is designed to equip men and strengthen families. The program is 12 weeks from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
Call for appointment or for more information. The address is 1813 E. Denman Ave. Phone: 632-2035, themensfieldhouse.org, Facebook page: The Men’s Fieldhouse.
The Mosaic Center
Do you need an opportunity to develop job skills, help with resume writing and interviewing, career guidance, computer training, GED prep, communication skills and finding self-worth, all in a loving and supportive environment?
The Mosaic Center of Lufkin is a Christian education center providing a free 12-week job and life skills training program for women 18 years and older. Classes start Aug. 26. Students attend classes from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
If needed, an effort to provide childcare through community partnerships will be made.
Apply in person at The Mosaic Center, 601 N. First St. or call 639-5068 for more information.
Office hours in July are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Lufkin Community Band
The Lufkin Community Band is always looking for adults interested in playing in the band. No auditions are required. If you played an instrument in high school or college, join us. Come to a rehearsal at 7 p.m. any Tuesday in Hudgins Hall on the Angelina College campus. Visit facebook.com/Lufkin Community Band/ for more information.
Foster Grandparents
Put a little extra money in your pocket and participate in enjoyable social activities with other seniors.
Morning or afternoon schedules are available with a daily hot meal, mileage reimbursement or local transportation available, uniforms and semi-monthly checks.
Enjoy a flexible 20- to 40-hour week. Use your talent and experience to help children learn and develop.
For information, call 633-3767.
Deep East Texas Area Agency on Aging
Are you concerned about the needs of older people? Do you like to follow problems through to resolution? An ombudsman is a member of a group of volunteer patient advocates who work with nursing home residents. For many residents, all they need is someone to talk to. You could be that someone.
Ombudsmen work with 41 nursing and 18 assisted living facilities throughout the Deep East Texas Region. Each volunteer is paired with a facility and visits that facility two hours every week. Training to become a volunteer ombudsmen is provided free of charge by the Area Agency on Aging. The job of an ombudsman is to make sure the quality of care received is up to standard.
If you need assistance in solving a problem in a nursing home, contact Tonya Jackson, managing local ombudsman, at (800) 256-6848 extension 5326 or (409) 384-5704 ext. 5326, or Charity Kiser, local staff ombudsman, at extension 5355. Both are with the Deep East Texas Area Agency on Aging.
Also, if you’re among the many Americans facing financial challenges with their health care costs, there may be ways you can save money on your health care costs if you have Medicare.
If you have limited income and resources, you may qualify for Medicaid — a joint federal and state program that helps with medical costs.
Even if you don’t qualify for Medicaid, there are four programs that may help you pay for your Medicare premiums and other costs: Qualified Medicare Beneficiary Program, Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary Program, Qualifying Individual Program, Qualified Disabled and Working Individuals Program. View details and eligibility qualifications at medicare.gov/your-medicare-costs/.
Call your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)/Area Agency on Aging at (800) 442-8845 or (903) 218-6500 and speak to a certified benefits counselor.
