The Bling Jewelry lady was at the center on the third Wednesday and will be here every third Wednesday. She reminded us that ladies are already buying for Christmas giving and the jewelry makes great “stocking stuffers.”
William Mangrum has brought pears a couple of times and some of the people are wanting more. I think William said the birds are helping themselves, so he probably won’t have anymore. Sorry.
Jenny Wright with Harbor Hospice came loaded down with cupcakes for the Birthday Bash. She took pictures and they are on my Facebook page for all to see the birthday bunch.
Sheila brought doughnuts from Shipley’s for the exercise class last week. Shame, shame on us. Delicious. Thanks, Sheila. We love you, too.
It was good to have a friend from times past to eat with us Friday. Joann Branson finally made it to the center. She plans to come again. We have a fine group of ladies that come regularly from Pioneer Crossing and Joann lives there. The van picks them up and takes them home. Good job, Richard.
Speaking of Richard, we have a large group of Meals on Wheels deliverers and I want to give a hats off to all of them. You don’t know how much these people sacrifice to deliver meals — summer heat, winter rains and cold temperatures. They take their job seriously.
If you get a meal delivered to you, please take into consideration that the Meals on Wheels deliverer has lots of meals to deliver so he/she may not have time to stop and chat. Others are waiting on their meal.
Our Meals on Wheels drivers are Leon, Jimmie, Richard, Sara, Bryan, Johnnie, Jeri, Ulysses and Charity. And sometimes Krystal and Donnie who help prepare the meals also have to deliver meals to Zavalla and Diboll. We appreciate you guys and gals more than you will ever know. Thanks.
Alta Sharry lost her brother, Charlie Mullins last week. Charlie used to come for fish day until his health declined. He loved those fish. Also loved catching them. He will be missed, but one day we will see him again. Charles Rye is now in Joseph House and has good days and bad days. He needs our prayers for comfort during these days.
There have been some good turn outs for “42” lately. Gwen and Herman would like to see more people to come and join them on Tuesdays and Fridays after lunch. If you don’t come for lunch, be here by noon to get organized for the games.
See you at the center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.