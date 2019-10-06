District news. “Hudson Gets Healthy” is set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Hudson Gym. The event open to the public, and door prizes will be awarded throughout the evening. Flu shots will be available. A few of the booths will include blood glucose testing, blood pressures, BMI, blood draws and much more. There will be fun activities, free healthy snacks and free prizes.
A Craft Bazaar is being held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Hudson High School gym. This is a fundraiser for the Class of 2021. There is a fee of $4 per shopper but that also will get your name entered into a drawing for a prize.
Friday is an early release day. School will dismiss at 1 p.m.
No school for students on Oct. 14. It is a staff in-service day and a student holiday.
The next meeting of the Hudson ISD School Board will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 in the board room behind the administration building. The meeting is open to the public.
High school news. FASFA workshops will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 and 28 at the high school media center.
Peavy Primary news. Tuesday is Fire Prevention Day at Peavy.
Car riders will be released at 12:45 p.m. Friday and bus riders at 1 p.m. Since it is an early-release day, there will be no after-school care.
