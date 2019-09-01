Angelina Master Gardeners will rededicate the Liberty Garden at 2201 S. Medford Drive at 3 p.m. Sept. 8. Angelina County first responders will be our special guests and the public is invited.
In September 2002, community organizations around the country planted Liberty Gardens as part of a Keep America Beautiful project to remember those Americans who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The gardens also honored first responders, who run to danger to protect the rest of us.
Liberty Gardens were dedicated in Angelina County in front of Angelina Extension building, at the Z&OO Railroad Depot in Ellen Trout Park, in Huntington Centennial Park and in Zavalla near the town’s Veteran Wall.
The Liberty Garden surrounding the flag poles in front of Angelina Extension and near the Angelina Farmers Market entrance was created by Master Gardeners Gerald and Linda Snider. They planted red Martha Gonzales roses, white roses and blue plumbago and maintained it for many years.
Master Gardeners held a dedication ceremony on a September Sunday afternoon. Volunteer firefighters were invited to a ceremony that honored them and recognized their contributions to keeping our community safe. The firefighters enjoyed the recognition very much.
In recent years our Liberty Garden fell into disrepair and some newer Master Gardeners and community members did not know its significance. Master Gardeners decided to redo the garden, place a memorial stone, and rededicate it so it will not be forgotten again.
We recalled that after 9/11 everyone said, “We will never forget.”
The old garden was removed by 11 Master Gardeners in early June. Rotten landscape timbers were torn out, weeds, briars and plants were all removed by a hardworking crew.
In late June we worked on the retaining wall that surrounds the flag poles. We installed concrete blocks and caps on the concrete slab. Much to our dismay we discovered the slab was not level. We hired a mason who cut, leveled and mortared the blocks so the flag poles will be protected. The Master Gardener interns placed clear plastic to solarize the soil.
We reached out to area businesses to assist with the expense of this project.
To our delight, Lowe’s selected our project for their “Lowe’s Heroes” program. On a hot Saturday morning, they arrived with the landscape blocks, patio pavers, compost and tools along with 20 volunteers to assist us in creating the garden according to our plans.
The Wayward Rose Nursery donated 30 Miracle on the Hudson shrub roses. Blue salvias, and white Mexican heather came from Crown of Thorns nursery at a reduced price. Lowe’s brought white mums and vinca to complete the red, white and blue color theme.
Pine Straw Direct contributed 13 bales of pine straw to mulch the garden.
It has been a busy summer for Angelina Master Gardeners, but it was a labor of love to create a garden that honors those that protect us every day.
