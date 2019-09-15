Wow, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary wants us to save the Sunday comics for them to put in the boxes they send to the troops each month. I made the announcement one day and the following day a gift bag was brought in as well as some regular daily comics. That was amazing. Thanks everyone who has helped us. Keep on saving them. I also heard they will send coupons that come in Sunday’s newspapers.
Speaking of saving, please keep bringing in the pull tabs. October is right around the corner and we are quite a ways from reaching the 100 pounds we hoped for this year. We need the tabs now.
Thanks for all those who have brought tabs so far. They go to The Ronald McDonald House to help families with overnight expenses.
Wendy is starting a noon Book Club for those of you who enjoy reading. It will be Monday at noon (of course) and she is hoping for a good group to come and enjoy. Try it, you might enjoy it.
Tuesday is Movie and Popcorn/candy treats at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday is Jewelry Showcase and also fun with Sheila and the exercise group. We are getting more and more newcomers and have new name tags.
Friday is gospel music with Lorrie and the singers. We’ve been having a large group of singers. Come join us.
Remember the Ping Pong Memory game we played a few weeks ago? We are going to enjoy it again on Thursday. Oh, what fun.
There will be some awesome meals this week, too. Our menu is posted on our website, Angelina County Senior Citizens Center. Take a look and pick a day to come and eat with us.
Thank Nancy Conway and Nancy Stanley from Gipson’s Funeral Home for “entertaining” us with bingo on the first Thursday and the second Monday of each month. Those two are “something else.” We do love them and look forward to their coming.
We have had some of our people out sick and some are in rehab at different places, but we hope everyone recovers and can be back with us soon.
See you around the center.
