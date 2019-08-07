Several area school district have announced changes to their policies for serving meals to children for the 2019-20 school year.
For more information about student nutrition services, parents in the:
■ Lufkin school district should contact Olga Ramos, 915 Virgil St., Lufkin, 630-4207 or email oramos@lufkinisd.org.
■ Huntington school district should contact Samantha McElroy, PO Box 328 Huntington, 876-4287 ext. 2110.
■ Hudson school district should contact Karen Hutto, 6735 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, 875-9217.
Monica Fuller can be reached at the same number or at monicafuller@hudsonisd.org.
■ Diboll school district should contact Kerri Sanford, 215 N. Temple Drive, Diboll, at ksanford@dibollisd.org.
Jessica Sanderson of Pollok was named to the 2018-19 Dean’s List of Distinction at the University of Northern Colorado.
Students who earned this distinction earned a combined GPA of a 3.75 or higher during at least two academic semesters and completed a minimum of 24 semester hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.