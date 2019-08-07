New PCA teachers
Pineywoods Community Academy welcomed their new teachers for the 2019-20 school year on July 25. The charter school has 23 new employees across the district. All new teachers met their mentors and had an overview of various district procedures. Additionally, they were treated to lunches from Chick-Fil-A, tours from their mentors and given opportunities to visit with new colleagues.

Several area school district have announced changes to their policies for serving meals to children for the 2019-20 school year.

For more information about student nutrition services, parents in the:

■ Lufkin school district should contact Olga Ramos, 915 Virgil St., Lufkin, 630-4207 or email oramos@lufkinisd.org.

■ Huntington school district should contact Samantha McElroy, PO Box 328 Huntington, 876-4287 ext. 2110.

■ Hudson school district should contact Karen Hutto, 6735 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, 875-9217.

Monica Fuller can be reached at the same number or at monicafuller@hudsonisd.org.

■ Diboll school district should contact Kerri Sanford, 215 N. Temple Drive, Diboll, at ksanford@dibollisd.org.

Jessica Sanderson of Pollok was named to the 2018-19 Dean’s List of Distinction at the University of Northern Colorado.

Students who earned this distinction earned a combined GPA of a 3.75 or higher during at least two academic semesters and completed a minimum of 24 semester hours.